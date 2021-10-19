While most economic indexes fell in 2020 due to the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, one sector that appeared unaffected, according to the IMF, involved housing prices.

Out of 60 countries included in the IMF’s Global Housing Watch, 52, including Greece, posted increases in home prices during 2020. The trend, in fact, is expected to intensify this year.

Specifically for Greece, nominal apartment prices in Greece in the second quarter of 2021 were up by 4.6 percent compared to the corresponding trimester of 2020. The increase for Q1 2021 was 3.5 percent, according to figures provided by the Bank of Greece (BoG), whereas for all of 2020 prices of apartments increased by 4.4 percent on an annual basis.

In 23 out of the 60 countries surveyed in the IMF index, the increase in housing prices for 2020 exceeded 5 percent.