By Angelos Athanasopoulos

Greece and the US are to proceed with a five-year extension of their Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), followed by an indefinite extension.

The indefinite extension will be terminated if one of the parties withdraws from the agreement, possibly one or two years earlier.

In a statement, the US State Department revealed the planned indefinite extension, which the US had requested during the previous renewal of the MDCA in 2019.

Washington once again put the issue on the table recently.

As regards the locations of the facilities involved, it appears that including Skyros is not possible.

Instead, the two sides have agreed to include in the agreement areas adjacent to existing facilities: Souda, Alexandroupolis, Larisa, and Stefanovikio in Thessaly.

The indefinite extension will be terminated if one of the parties withdraws from the agreement, possibly one or two years earlier.

In a statement, the US State Department revealed the planned indefinite extension, which the US had requested during the previous renewal of the MDCA in 2019.

Washington once again put the issue on the table recently.

As regards the locations of the facilities involved, it appears that including Skyros is not possible.

Instead, the two sides have agreed to include in the agreement areas adjacent to existing facilities: Souda, Alexandroupolis, Larisa, and Stefanovikio in Thessaly.

.