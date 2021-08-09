“From the flames of the Struggle. Athens – Ermoupolis: the rebirth of Greece “, is the title of the exhibition of the Greek Parliament, which opened its gates in Ermoupolis, Syros, on Sunday, August 8 and will last until October 20.

The Greek Parliament organizes an exhibition of works of art at the Art Gallery of the Cyclades, in Ermoupolis, Syros, in the context of the events for the 200th anniversary of the proclamation of the Revolution of 1821.

It presents the national resurgence of liberated Greece in the field of visual arts, as exemplified by the Neoclassicismof buildings in Athens and Hermoupolis.

The works (oil paintings, watercolors, engravings) come from the Collection of Works of Art of the Greek Parliament and the philhellenic Collection of Michalis and Dimitra Varkaraki.

The exhibition, which is accompanied by a fully illustrated catalog, is curated by Thodoris Koutsogiannis, curator of the Art Collection of the Parliament.