Nearly two-fifths of Americans (39%) have either booked or plan to book an international trip by 2021 or 2022, and 72% have either booked or considered buying travel insurance, according to a survey by travel company Battleface insurance. In fact, Greece is included in the sixth place of their choices.

The study found that younger Americans want to travel internationally, with more than six in ten (63%) aged 18-24 and half (51%) aged 25-34 planning a trip abroad. The corresponding percentage for the ages from 45-64 amounts to 31%.

Mexico is the most popular country that Americans plan to visit in 2021 or 2022 (13%), followed by the Bahamas (9%), Italy (9%), Canada (7%), Germany (7%). %), France (6%), Spain (5%) and Greece (3%).

The research findings show that Mexico is a very popular destination among people aged 35-44, whit almost one fifth (19%) of international travelers in this age group planning to visit the country.

Adventure travel is of greater interest to young travelers

For travelers aged 25-34, adventure travel is more interesting (20%), with Americans also looking for culture (17%), relaxation / wellness (15%) and visiting family / friends (15%).

Hiking seems to be one of the most popular activities when it comes to outdoor adventures. Other popular activities planned by Americans traveling internationally include fishing (22%), camping (18%), and sailing (15%). In total, about three-quarters (73 percent) of Americans traveling internationally in 2021 or 2022 plan to make some kind of adventure trip.

