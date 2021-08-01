The competent authorities in Athens are completely refuting the reports of the Turkish media about the death of a Turk from a fire coming from the Greek side in Evros.

A statement issued by the Greek Foreign Ministry on Sunday afternoon stressed that the Ambassador in Ankara had rejected in its entirety the Turkish allegations regarding an alleged incident in Evros.

In fact, she was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in order to respond to the emergency demarche.

In the announcement, Athens calls on its neighbor to “guard its own borders and not allow the action of traffickers and illegal immigration”.

The announcement of the Foreign Minister in detail

The Ankara Commissioner, following relevant instructions, responding to a relevant emergency move to which she was summoned earlier today at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, rejected in its entirety the Turkish allegations regarding an alleged incident in Evros.

He pointed out to the Turkish side the obligation of the latter to guard its borders and not to allow the activity of traffickers and illegal immigration.

Turkish media

Earlier, Turkish media reported on an incident that took place on Saturday on the bank of the river Evros, which is a natural border with Greece, near the village of Antasarchanli in Edirne.

Antasarchanli is located just opposite the Greek village of Lagyna, north of Tycheros.

Some Turkish media reported fire by Greek soldiers and others by men in civilian clothes.

According to Turkish reports, the alleged victim, Mehmet Durgun, was sitting with his fellow villager Suleiman Sener, 60, on the river bank when he was shot in the face. According to Sener, who rushed to the nearby village where he reported the incident, Dugun died instantly.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the body of the victim to the morgue of the hospital in Edirne.