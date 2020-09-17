Never before has a Greek government had to manage all at once so many big challenges: A global pandemic, the danger of a military clash with Turkey, the refugee-migrant crisis, and an unprecedented economic crisis with a fluid and fragile international backdrop.

Faced with great difficulties, the government of Kyyriakos Mitsotakis has been able until now, despite some missteps and errors, to manage the challenges without expending his political capital.

Nonetheless, obstacles, traps, and great difficulties lie ahead. The PM will have to continue to balance on a tightrope.

The government and competent officials must constantly be extremely vigilant on all fronts because there is a thin line between success and failure.

We now see the grim reality of the complacency witnessed after the successful handling of the first phase of the pandemic.

Before autumn new coronavirus cases have risen sharply and hospital ICUs are already strained as nationwide they are 37.5 percent full and the percentage is much higher in Attica.

The government must act very quickly to bolster the health system as aside from SARS-CoV-2 the winter will bring other healthcare challenges as well.

The health system will be confronted with a dangerous mixture of diseases – coronavirus and the seasonal flu.

.