More than 9.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 476,368? have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE

United States 121,135   2,357,045  3.71

Brazil 52,645    1,145,906    2.51

Russia 8,206   599,705    0.57

India 14,476   456,183    0.11

United Kingdom 42,647   306,210   6.42

Spain 28,325   264,606    6.05

Peru 8,404   260,810   2.63

Chile 4,505   250,767   2.41

Italy 34,657   239,180   5.74

Iran 9,863   209,970   1.21

France 29,720   197,674   4.44

Mexico 23,377  191,410   1.85

Germany 8,874   190,846   1.07

Turkey 5,001   190,165   0.61

Pakistan 3,695   185,034   0.17

Saudi Arabia 1,346   164,144   0.4

Bangladesh 1,545   119,198   0.1

South Africa 2,101   106,108   0.36

Canada 8,454   101,963   2.28

Qatar 99   89,579   0.36

Mainland China 4,634 83,430 0.03

Colombia 2,404   73,572   0.48

Sweden 5,097   60,836   5.01

Belgium 9,713   60,810   8.5

Belarus 357   59,487   0.38

Egypt 2,365   58,141   0.24

Ecuador 4,274 51,643 2.5

Netherlands 6,095 49,728 3.54

Indonesia 2,535 46,896 0.09

United Arab Emirates 305 45,683 0.32

Argentina 1,049 44,931 0.24

Singapore 26 42,432 0.05

Kuwait 334 41,033 0.81

Portugal 1,540 39,737 1.5

Ukraine 1,035 38,074 0.23

Iraq 1,251 34,502 0.33

Poland 1,375 32,527 0.36

Oman 140 32,394 0.29

Philippines 1,186 31,825 0.11

Switzerland 1,680 31,332 1.97

Afghanistan 618 29,481 0.17

Dominican Republic 675 27,936 0.64

Panama 536 27,314 1.28

Bolivia 846 26,389 0.75

Ireland 1,720 25,391 3.53

Romania 1,539 24,505 0.79

Bahrain 66 22,407 0.42

Israel 307 21,246 0.35

Armenia 372 21,006 1.26

Nigeria 525 20,919 0.03

Source: Reuters

