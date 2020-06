View this post on Instagram

Batman Forever director #JoelSchumacher dies of cancer at 80. A representative for Joel Schumacher said the filmmaker died on Monday in New York after a year-long battle with cancer. Joel Schumacher became one of the preeminent genre filmmakers of the 1990s after the success of St. Elmo’s Fire, with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy, and of the vampire horror-comedy The Lost Boys. #Legend #RIP #Hollywood