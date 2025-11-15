Σάββατο 15 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΒΟΡΙΖΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΖΟΧΡΑΝ ΜΑΜΝΤΑΝΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
Greek Households Shoulder Heavy Health Costs, OECD Report Says
English edition 15 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 14:13

Greek Households Shoulder Heavy Health Costs, OECD Report Says

Greek patients face some of the highest out-of-pocket costs and unmet medical needs in the OECD, underscoring persistent gaps in access, funding, and low confidence in the health system

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ο εγκέφαλος αξιολογεί το φαγητό σε κλάσματα του δευτερολέπτου!

Ο εγκέφαλος αξιολογεί το φαγητό σε κλάσματα του δευτερολέπτου!

Spotlight

The new OECD “Health at a Glance 2025” report offers a stark look at the pressures facing Greece’s healthcare system, where public coverage remains limited and households continue to pay a markedly high share of medical fees. Nearly 39% of all health spending is paid directly out of pocket,  far above the OECD average of 25%, and among the highest levels across member states.

Although Greece operates a public health system, many patients turn to private providers to avoid long waits or patchy availability, making personal payments a defining feature of how care is accessed.

A System Still Geared Toward Hospitals

According to the OECD, Greece continues to concentrate its health spending on treating illness rather than preventing it. The country devotes 10% of total government expenditure to health — about half of what countries like Germany and Ireland invest.

Nearly 43% of that public health budget goes to hospitals, while outpatient care receives only around one-fifth. Long-term care remains severely underfunded at 2%, despite rising demographic needs.

Prevention is an exception to the pattern. Greece now spends 3.1% of its health budget on preventive programs, up from 2% just a few years earlier and approaching the OECD average of 3.4%. Even so, the report notes that the overall structure remains hospital-centered.

Why Greeks Pay Privately

The OECD outlines how Greeks rely on private spending to fill gaps in the public system. Out-of-pocket payments mainly go toward:

Medicines and medical goods: 38%
Outpatient services such as diagnostic tests: 17%
Dental care: 11%
Cost is the most common reason for postponing or skipping treatment, followed by long waits for public appointments. Many people choose to pay privately to secure timely care.

Unmet Needs Are the Highest in the OECD

In 2024, 12.1% of Greeks said they had delayed or gone without needed medical care — the highest share among the 28 OECD countries with comparable data. The OECD average stands at 3.4%.

The burden is heaviest on lower-income households: more than one in six people in the lowest income group reported unmet medical needs, making Greece one of the countries with the steepest income-related disparities. Dental care shows an even wider gap, with over 15% of low-income Greeks unable to access needed treatment.

Low Satisfaction and Fragile Trust

Only 27% of Greeks say they are satisfied with the availability of quality health services where they live. Across the OECD, the average satisfaction rate is 64%, with much higher levels in Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, and Luxembourg.

Trust in healthcare professionals also lags. Just 57% of Greek patients with chronic conditions said they trusted the last provider they visited — the lowest share reported.

Other Notable Findings From the OECD Report

High Antibiotic Use: Greece is among the highest prescribers of antibiotics, alongside Korea. While usage has declined slightly over time, it remains well above many other OECD countries and contributes to antimicrobial resistance.

Low Breast Cancer Screening Rates: Mammography screening remains limited. Fewer than 25% of women aged 50 to 69 receive recommended screenings — among the lowest rates in the OECD. Countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and the United States reach screening rates above 80%.

Limited Public Coverage: Across OECD countries, governments or compulsory insurance cover about 75% of healthcare costs. In Greece, public coverage is closer to 60%, placing it among the lowest.

High Reliance on Inpatient Care: Roughly 40% of Greece’s total health spending goes to inpatient services, well above the OECD average of 28%. This imbalance reinforces the system’s reliance on hospitals.

Public Spending Expected to Decline: By 2045, most OECD countries are projected to increase public health spending as a share of GDP. Greece is one of the few expected to see a slight decrease.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Macro
Ελληνική οικονομία: Μπορεί να μάθει… ισπανικά;

Ελληνική οικονομία: Μπορεί να μάθει… ισπανικά;

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ο εγκέφαλος αξιολογεί το φαγητό σε κλάσματα του δευτερολέπτου!

Ο εγκέφαλος αξιολογεί το φαγητό σε κλάσματα του δευτερολέπτου!

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

Τράπεζες
Τράπεζες: Ανεβαίνουν τα έξοδα – Προς νέες κινήσεις εξοικονόμησης

Τράπεζες: Ανεβαίνουν τα έξοδα – Προς νέες κινήσεις εξοικονόμησης

inWellness
inTown
Μέσα στο ναρκοπέδιο, μου είπαν πως θα μάθω να χορεύω: Η σιωπή του βιασμού «σπάει» πάνω στο σανίδι
inTickets 14.11.25

Μέσα στο ναρκοπέδιο, μου είπαν πως θα μάθω να χορεύω: Η σιωπή του βιασμού «σπάει» πάνω στο σανίδι

Το έργο - μονόλογος Μέσα στο ναρκοπέδιο, μου είπαν πως θα μάθω να χορεύω σε κείμενο Μαρίας Λούκα, σκηνοθεσία Παυλίνας Μάρβιν και τον Ιώκο Ιωάννη Κοτίδη στον πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο, έρχεται από τις 24 Νοεμβρίου στο Κέντρο ελέγχου τηλεοράσεων.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΗΠΑ: Υπερτυχερός κέρδισε σχεδόν 1 δισ. δολάρια στην αμερικανική λοταρία Mega Millions
Του «έκατσε» 15.11.25

Υπερτυχερός στις ΗΠΑ κέρδισε σχεδόν 1 δισ. δολάρια στην αμερικανική λοταρία Mega Millions

Με αφορμή το αστονομικό ποσό που κερδήθηκε στη γνωστή λοταρία των ΗΠΑ, επανήλθε το θέμα της υπερβολικής ενασχόλησης με τον τζόγο - Οργανώσεις προειδοποιούν για τους κινδύνους εθισμού

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Στις 23 Νοεμβρίου αποφασίζουν για τις κινητοποιήσεις τους
Agro-in 15.11.25

Σε αναβρασμό οι αγρότες - Στις 23 Νοεμβρίου αποφασίζουν για τις κινητοποιήσεις τους

Αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφοι κατέβηκαν την περασμένη εβδομάδα στην Αθήνα ενώ συγκεντρώσεις πραγματοποιούνται σε όλη τη χώρα - Στις 23 Νοεμβρίου αποφασίζουν για το πώς θα συνεχίσουν

Σύνταξη
Κάλεσμα ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στις εκδηλώσεις του Πολυτεχνείου – «Κρατάμε τη φλόγα της εξέγερσης ζωντανή»
Επέτειος 17 Νοέμβρη 15.11.25

Κάλεσμα ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στις εκδηλώσεις του Πολυτεχνείου – «Κρατάμε τη φλόγα της εξέγερσης ζωντανή»

«Δεν τους τιμούμε μόνο με τα λόγια μας ή με τις εκδηλώσεις και τις διαδηλώσεις μας για την 17η του Νοέμβρη. Τους τιμούμε και με τους δικούς μας αγώνες, για τα σημερινά επίδικα», σημειώνει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ

Σύνταξη
Μειώνονται οι θέσεις εργασίας στον τεχνολογικό κλάδο σε Ευρώπη και ΗΠΑ – Ο ρόλος της AI
Αλλάζουν οι ισορροπίες 15.11.25

Μειώνονται οι θέσεις εργασίας στον τεχνολογικό κλάδο σε Ευρώπη και ΗΠΑ - Ο ρόλος της AI

H ζήτηση στον τομέα της τεχνολογίας στις ανεπτυγμένες οικονομίες βαίνει μειούμενη λόγω και της AI, ωστόσο σε κράτη της Μέσης Ανατολής και σε αναδυόμενες αγορές οι αγγελίες αυξάνονται θεαματικά

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Γάζα: Προς ψήφιση στον ΟΗΕ τη Δευτέρα το «διορθωμένο» σχέδιο Τραμπ – Διπλωματικά παιχνίδια και παζάρια
Αγώνας επιβίωσης στη Γάζα 15.11.25

Προς ψήφιση στον ΟΗΕ τη Δευτέρα το «διορθωμένο» σχέδιο Τραμπ - Διπλωματικά παιχνίδια και παζάρια

Διπλωματικά παιχνίδια και παζάρια για να προωθηθεί το σχέδιο Τραμπ όσο το Ισραήλ εδραιώνει την παρουσία του στη μισή Γάζα και εκτοπίζει Παλαιστίνιους στη Δυτική Όχθη

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Σώθηκε το μωρό που κάηκε από καυτό λάδι και επανήλθε από ανακοπή – Το «ευχαριστώ» των γονιών στους γιατρούς
Στη Λάρισα 15.11.25

Σώθηκε το βρέφος που κάηκε από καυτό λάδι και επανήλθε από ανακοπή - Το «ευχαριστώ» των γονιών στους γιατρούς

Το ενάμισι έτους μωρό έδινε μάχη στη ΜΕΘ όπου νοσηλευόταν με σοβαρά εγκαύματα σε πρόσωπο και σώμα - «Μας προσφέρατε ξανά το χαμόγελο του Θανάση μας» αναφέρουν στην ευχαριστήρια επιστολή τους οι γονείς

Σύνταξη
Σβίγκου: Η ΝΔ φοβάται τον Αλέξη Τσίπρα, το είδαμε από την αντίδραση του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 15.11.25

Σβίγκου: Η ΝΔ φοβάται τον Αλέξη Τσίπρα, το είδαμε από την αντίδραση του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη

Το μέλος της ΠΓ του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ, Ράνια Σβίγκου, εκτίμησε ότι οι επιθέσεις από την πλευρά της ΝΔ στον Αλέξη Τσίπρα «όσο περνάει ο καιρός θα εντείνονται»

Σύνταξη
Ο «σιωπηλός ναρκισσισμός» της AI: Γιατί οι μηχανές γεμίζουν το κενό με βεβαιότητα
Ψυχικός καθρέφτης 15.11.25

Ο «σιωπηλός ναρκισσισμός» της AI: Γιατί οι μηχανές γεμίζουν το κενό με βεβαιότητα

Όταν η AI δεν αντέχει την αβεβαιότητα, γεμίζει τα κενά με ψεύτικη συνοχή και απόλυτη αυτοπεποίθηση. Το επόμενο βήμα δεν είναι να γίνει εξυπνότερη, αλλά να μάθει να λέει «δεν ξέρω» χωρίς να κατασκευάζει βεβαιότητες

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Συνελήφθη γνωστή 52χρονη δημοσιογράφος σε έλεγχο αλκοτέστ – Τραβούσε βίντεο τους αστυνομικούς και τους απειλούσε
Ελλάδα 15.11.25

Συνελήφθη γνωστή 52χρονη δημοσιογράφος σε έλεγχο αλκοτέστ – Τραβούσε βίντεο τους αστυνομικούς και τους απειλούσε

Η γνωστή δημοσιογράφος, κατά τον έλεγχο του αλκοτέστ αντέδρασε έντονα εξυβρίζοντας και απειλώντας τους αστυνομικούς. Παράλληλα, τους βιντεοσκόπησε φωνάζοντας «θα σας τελειώσω. Θα δείτε τι θα πάθετε»

Σύνταξη
Tελικός για… τσάι
Euro 2028 15.11.25

Tελικός για… τσάι

Για πρώτη φορά από το 1972, ο τελικός Ευρωπαϊκού Πρωταθλήματος θα διεξαχθεί νωρίς – στις 17:00 ώρα Λονδίνου. Μια στρατηγική επιλογή που ευθυγραμμίζεται με τη νέα πολιτική της UEFA για τελικούς ημέρας, με βασικούς στόχους την ασφάλεια, τη μετακίνηση, τις οικογένειες και τη μέγιστη τηλεοπτική απήχηση.

Γεώργιος Μαζιάς
Καιρός: Απότομη πτώση υδραργύρου μετά τις υψηλές θερμοκρασίες – Πότε αναμένεται ψυχρή εισβολή
Καιρός 15.11.25

Απότομη πτώση του υδραργύρου μετά τις υψηλές θερμοκρασίες - Πότε αναμένεται ψυχρή εισβολή

Ο καιρός έως τη Δευτέρα θα είναι ζεστός, με νοτιάδες - Πολύ ψυχρή αέρια μάζα ξεκινάει από τη δυτική και βόρεια Ευρώπη και θα φέρει κρύο - Ευνοείται η μεταφορά σκόνης από την Αφρική

Σύνταξη
«Αυτό που θέλω είναι πόλεμος» – Kυκλοφόρησε το πρώτο τρέιλερ με τον Τζούντ Λο στον ρόλο του Πούτιν
«Ο Μάγος του Κρεμλίνου» 15.11.25

«Αυτό που θέλω είναι πόλεμος» - Kυκλοφόρησε το πρώτο τρέιλερ με τον Τζούντ Λο στον ρόλο του Πούτιν

Πρώτη ματιά στο τρέιλερ της ταινίας «Ο Μάγος του Κρεμλίνου» και στη μεταμόρφωση του Τζουντ Λο σε Πούτιν σε έναν «Έβερεστ» ρόλο για τον Βρετανό ηθοποιό, πάνω σε ένα σενάριο που μπερδεύει την ιστορία με τη μυθοπλασία.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Αποκάλυψη in: Αστυνομικός «στρατός» για φρούρηση του δικηγορικού γραφείου του ιδιώτη πλέον Γρηγόρη Δημητριάδη στα Ιωάννινα
Ελλάδα 15.11.25

Αποκάλυψη in: Αστυνομικός «στρατός» για φρούρηση του δικηγορικού γραφείου του ιδιώτη πλέον Γρηγόρη Δημητριάδη στα Ιωάννινα

Η αφίσα αντιεξουσιαστών, η δήλωση αδιαφορίας από τον πρώην συνεργάτη του πρωθυπουργού και το έγγραφο για προστασία του νέου δικηγορικού γραφείου του από δεκάδες αστυνομικούς, τεσσάρων αστυνομικών υπηρεσιών.

Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Μαρτίκας: Θρηνούσε το πανελλήνιο για τον Παντελίδη και ο εγκληματίας καυχιόταν – Με απειλούσαν για τη ζωή μου
Κύκλωμα απατεώνων 15.11.25

Μαρτίκας: Θρηνούσε το πανελλήνιο για τον Παντελίδη και ο εγκληματίας καυχιόταν – Με απειλούσαν για τη ζωή μου

«Δεν φοβάμαι τίποτα, ας με σκοτώσουν σήμερα το βράδυ, γιατί θα ξέρουμε ποιοι το έκαναν», είπε ο Σπύρος Μαρτίκας για το κύκλωμα απατεώνων που ψάρευε χρήματα από ιδιώτες και επαγγελματίες

Σύνταξη
Νηπιαγωγεία: Κτίρια προκάτ χωρίς στοιχειώδεις υποδομές – Στοιβαγμένα παιδιά και ακατάλληλες συνθήκες
Σοβαρή καταγγελία 15.11.25

Στοιβαγμένα παιδιά και ακατάλληλες συνθήκες στα νηπιαγωγεία - Κτίρια προκάτ χωρίς στοιχειώδεις υποδομές

Για πλήρη υποβάθμιση της προσχολικής εκπαίδευση κάνει λόγο η ΔΟΕ που συγκέντρωσε στοιχεία για τις κτιριακές υποδομές και τις συνθήκες λειτουργίας στα νηπιαγωγεία της χώρας

Σύνταξη
UEFA: Ένα όχι αξίας 200 εκατ. ευρώ
Ποδόσφαιρο 15.11.25

UEFA: Ένα όχι αξίας 200 εκατ. ευρώ

Το «όχι» της UEFA στο ταμείο των 7 δισ. μετά την πανδημία κοστίζει πάνω από 200 εκατ. ευρώ τον χρόνο στα ευρωπαϊκά κλαμπ

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Παιανία: Θανατηφόρο τροχαίο στη λεωφόρο Λαυρίου – Ανασύρθηκαν νεκροί ένας άνδρας και μία γυναίκα
Το πρωί του Σαββάτου 15.11.25

Θανατηφόρο τροχαίο στην Παιανία - Ανασύρθηκαν νεκροί ένας άνδρας και μία γυναίκα

Δύο αυτοκίνητα συγκρούστηκαν στην Παιανία κάτω από αδιευκρίνιστες συνθήκες - Οι δύο ηλικιωμένοι απεγκλωβίστηκαν από την Πυροσβεστική χωρίς τις αισθήσεις τους

Σύνταξη
Παραδοχή Μαρινάκη για τους χαμηλούς μισθούς – Τι λέει για την ακρίβεια
«Σε μεγάλο ποσοστό» 15.11.25

Παραδοχή Μαρινάκη για τους χαμηλούς μισθούς – Τι λέει για την ακρίβεια

Ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος παραδέχθηκε ότι η Ελλάδα βρίσκεται «μόνο πάνω από τη Βουλγαρία» στους μισθούς, σύμφωνα με τα στατιστικά της Eurostat. Τι είπε για τον Αλέξη Τσίπρα

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Πανηγύρια Μητσοτάκη στη Ροδόπη, στο… περίμενε οι ακρίτες για το ενεργειακό κόστος και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ για την ΑΜΚ, τα νοσοκομεία του ΑΒΑΞ, ανεβάζει (κατασκευαστικούς) ρυθμούς η LAMDA, τα υψηλά 8μήνου της Τιτάν, η «μεταγραφή» στην Intralot

Πανηγύρια Μητσοτάκη στη Ροδόπη, στο… περίμενε οι ακρίτες για το ενεργειακό κόστος και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ για την ΑΜΚ, τα νοσοκομεία του ΑΒΑΞ, ανεβάζει (κατασκευαστικούς) ρυθμούς η LAMDA, τα υψηλά 8μήνου της Τιτάν, η «μεταγραφή» στην Intralot

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 15 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο