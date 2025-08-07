Πέμπτη 07 Αυγούστου 2025
Crackdown on Fake Organic Certifications in Greece Begins with Fines
English edition 07 Αυγούστου 2025 | 09:47

Crackdown on Fake Organic Certifications in Greece Begins with Fines

Two certification agencies face €56,000 in penalties for approving non-compliant organic products as Greece tackles a wider farming scandal.

Atotal of 56,000 euros in fines were imposed this week on two agencies certifying organic products in Greece, marking the first official reaction by the Rural Development and Food Ministry as a massive farming fraud scandal continues to unravel.

The penalties were issued after inspections by ELGO – the Hellenic Agricultural Organization – Dimitra revealed that the agencies had approved organic products that either did not meet certification standards or failed to comply following inspections.

This move comes in response to a broader scandal. Several companies had allegedly received fake organic labels and, based on these certifications, unlawfully secured subsidies from Greece’s agricultural payments agency, OPEKEPE.

The fraudulent activity has had serious repercussions, with Greek taxpayers now expected to shoulder the burden of repaying misappropriated EU funds totaling approximately 466 million euros. The case is further straining Greece’s credibility within the European Union and raising concerns about transparency in agricultural funding.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized its commitment to intensifying oversight, announcing the formation of a specialized task force to reinforce quality standards and compliance within the organic certification sector.

“These decisions,” the ministry noted, “are part of a broader plan to tighten the control and evaluation framework for certification bodies, with the aim of restoring consumer trust in Greek organic products and ensuring the integrity of national organic production.”

Further inspections and accountability measures are expected as authorities continue to unravel the scope of the scandal.

Source: Tovima.com

English edition
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
English edition 22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
