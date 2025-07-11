Παρασκευή 11 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.07.2025 | 20:44
Εληξε ο συναγερμός στα Εξάρχεια - Τι περιείχε η τσάντα
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece Advances in Global Rankings for Trade Facilitation
English edition 11 Ιουλίου 2025 | 21:13

Greece Advances in Global Rankings for Trade Facilitation

Greece has achieved top scores (100%) in e-commerce and cross-border paperless trade, particularly in legislation for electronic transactions and the digital exchange of Certificates of Origin

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Φλερτ: Η λεπτομέρεια που κάνει την διαφορά, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Φλερτ: Η λεπτομέρεια που κάνει την διαφορά, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Spotlight

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has made notable progress in trade facilitation, according to the latest results of a biennial global survey conducted by the United Nations on digital and sustainable trade facilitation.

The UN study ranks 180 economies on 62 digital and sustainable trade indicators, with Greece showing strong progress this year, scoring between 72.2% and 87.5% in key areas.

A Six-Year Transformation

Over the past six years, Greece has significantly improved, achieving full trade transparency and making major strides in streamlining procedures and paperless trade.

• Overall Score: Greece’s overall score rose from 62.4% in 2019 to 77.4% in 2023, and is expected to reach nearly 84% in 2025.
• Transparency: A remarkable jump from 62.4% in 2019 to a perfect 100% in 2023, with that level sustained through 2025.
• Formalities: Scores improved from 79.2% to 87.5%, reflecting modernization of customs processes.
• Institutional Coordination: Remains stable at 77.8%.
• Paperless Trade: Nearly doubled, rising from 48.2% in 2019 to 81.5%, showcasing extensive digital transformation.
• Cross-border Paperless Trade: Surged from 33.3% in 2019 to 72.2% by 2025.

AADE trade facilitation

E-commerce and Digital Integration

Greece has achieved top scores (100%) in e-commerce and cross-border paperless trade, particularly in legislation for electronic transactions and the digital exchange of Certificates of Origin.

However, the report points to areas needing improvement, with lower performance (66.67%) in expedited shipment handling, publication of average release times, and transit cooperation.

Additional progress can also be made in enhancing immediate release procedures for e-commerce and streamlining customs declaration data exchange.

Strong Performance in Critical Sectors

Greece scored very highly in key areas linked to trade facilitation and transit, including:
• Risk management
• Pre-arrival data processing
• Post-clearance audits
• Reduction of physical inspections

These gains reflect Greece’s push to modernize trade, cut bureaucracy, and adopt digital tools—positioning the country as a more efficient and transparent player in global commerce.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Φυσικό αέριο
Φυσικό αέριο: Το «άκρως εμπιστευτικό» σχέδιο για απεξάρτηση από τη Ρωσία

Φυσικό αέριο: Το «άκρως εμπιστευτικό» σχέδιο για απεξάρτηση από τη Ρωσία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Φλερτ: Η λεπτομέρεια που κάνει την διαφορά, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Φλερτ: Η λεπτομέρεια που κάνει την διαφορά, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Ομόλογα
Ομόλογα: Η Ελλάδα δανείζεται και πάλι φθηνότερα από τη Γαλλία

Ομόλογα: Η Ελλάδα δανείζεται και πάλι φθηνότερα από τη Γαλλία

inWellness
Έρευνα: Στην αγάπη ό,τι δίνεις, παίρνεις
Μπούμερανγκ 11.07.25

Έρευνα: Στην αγάπη ό,τι δίνεις, παίρνεις

Μια νέα έρευνα έδειξε ότι άνθρωποι που έδειχναν αγάπη (μέσω πράξεων φροντίδας, ευγενικών λέξεων ή μικρών χειρονομιών) ένιωθαν και οι ίδιοι πιο αγαπητοί μέσα στις επόμενες ώρες.

Σύνταξη
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Τέξας: Ο Τραμπ επισκέφθηκε τους πλημμυροπαθείς, αλλά αρνείται να δώσει λεφτά στην υπηρεσία Εκτάκτων Αναγκών
«Απίστευτη καταστροφή» 11.07.25

Τέξας: Ο Τραμπ επισκέφθηκε τους πλημμυροπαθείς, αλλά αρνείται να δώσει λεφτά στην υπηρεσία Εκτάκτων Αναγκών

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ συνάντησε οικογένειες πληγέντων στο Τέξας. Ταυτόχρονα κορυφώνονται οι επικρίσεις για την περικοπή πόρων από την Υπηρεσία Εκτάκτων Αναγκών, που επηρέασε την ανταπόκριση στην κρίση.

Σύνταξη
Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου: Το σχέδιο του Ανθρωποκτονιών που οδήγησε στην ομολογία της – Γιατί κρατήθηκε στη ΓΑΔΑ
Ελλάδα 11.07.25

Το σχέδιο του Ανθρωποκτονιών που οδήγησε στην ομολογία της Ειρήνης Μουρτζούκου - Γιατί κρατήθηκε στη ΓΑΔΑ

Πώς η υπόθεση του θανάτου της αδελφής της Ειρήνης , στο Άργος το 2014 ξεκλείδωσε τα μυστικά της 25χρονης και μίλησε για τις πράξεις της στα στελέχη του Ανθρωποκτονιών

Σύνταξη
Ανακαλύφθηκε ο τάφος του παλαιότερου ηγεμόνα των Μάγια στο Μπελίζ με όλους τους θησαυρούς του
Μοναδικά ευρήματα 11.07.25

Ανακαλύφθηκε ο τάφος του παλαιότερου ηγεμόνα των Μάγια στο Μπελίζ με όλους τους θησαυρούς του

Οι αρχαιολόγοι έσκαψαν βαθύτερα από ένα προηγούμενο επίπεδο το οποίο έφεραν στο φως σε προηγούμενες ανασκαφές, βρίσκοντας στοιχεία για τον κόσμο του αρχαιότερου γνωστού ηγεμόνα των Μάγια

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Ο Ίνγκμαρ Μπέργκμαν ήταν Ναζί, έκλαψε όταν πέθανε ο Χίτλερ: Σοκαριστικές δηλώσεις από τον Στέλαν Σκάρσγκαρντ
Δηλώσεις 11.07.25

Ο Ίνγκμαρ Μπέργκμαν ήταν Ναζί, έκλαψε όταν πέθανε ο Χίτλερ: Σοκαριστικές δηλώσεις από τον Στέλαν Σκάρσγκαρντ

Ο βραβευμένος Σουηδός ηθοποιός Στέλαν Σκάρσγκαρντ έριξε «βόμβα» στο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου του Κάρλοβι Βάρι, αποκαλύπτοντας μια άγνωστη πτυχή της προσωπικότητας του Ίνγκμαρ Μπέργκμαν που σοκάρει

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Σίνερ – Τζόκοβιτς 3-0: Ο Νο1 του κόσμου πέρασε στον τελικό του Γουίμπλεντον και παίζει με τον Αλκαράθ
Άλλα Αθλήματα 11.07.25

Σίνερ – Τζόκοβιτς 3-0: Ο Νο1 του κόσμου πέρασε στον τελικό του Γουίμπλεντον και παίζει με τον Αλκαράθ

Ο Γιανίκ Σίνερ θα τεθεί αντιμέτωπος με τον Κάρλος Αλκαράθ στον τελικό του Γουίμπλεντον, αφού επικράτησε του Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς με 3-0 στον ημιτελικό.

Σύνταξη
Αντίστροφη μέτρηση: Μόλις τρία χρόνια απέμειναν για να σταματήσουμε την υπερθέρμανση του πλανήτη
Καίμε άνθρακα 11.07.25

Αντίστροφη μέτρηση: Μόλις τρία χρόνια απέμειναν για να σταματήσουμε την υπερθέρμανση του πλανήτη

Τα πράγματα για το κλίμα δεν πάνε καθόλου καλά. Ο στόχος του Παρισιού για την υπερθέρμανση του πλανήτη παραπαίει. Οι παγετώνες λιώνουν και άνθρωποι πεθαίνουν σε πλημμύρες ή από καύσωνες

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Φορολόγηση μεγάλων επιχειρήσεων – Η πρόταση της Κομισιόν για την ενίσχυση του προϋπολογισμού της Ε.Ε.
Σχέδιο κανονισμού 11.07.25

Φορολόγηση μεγάλων επιχειρήσεων – Η πρόταση της Κομισιόν για την ενίσχυση του προϋπολογισμού της Ε.Ε.

Ο νέος φόρος θα αφορά επιχειρήσεις με κύκλο εργασιών άνω των 50 εκατομμυρίων. Και θα εφαρμόζεται κλιμακωτά: όσο υψηλότερα τα καθαρά έσοδα τόσο μεγαλύτερος ο φόρος.

Σύνταξη
Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ, Αpollo 11 και η διαγαλαξιακή Οδύσσεια του Ντέιβιντ Μπόουϊ: Σαν σήμερα, το Space Oddity
Ground control 11.07.25

Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ, Αpollo 11 και η διαγαλαξιακή Οδύσσεια του Ντέιβιντ Μπόουϊ: Σαν σήμερα, το Space Oddity

Λίγο πριν την προσενήλωση του Apollo 11 στη Σελήνη, ένα τραγούδι για έναν φανταστικό αστροναύτη, γραμμένο από έναν τότε άσημο Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι, επρόκειτο να αλλάξει την πορεία της μουσικής ιστορίας για πάντα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Τι θα πει στην ανακρίτρια η Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου – Οι τρεις δολοφονίες και ο θάνατος του μικρού Παναγιωτάκη
Ελλάδα 11.07.25

Τι θα πει στην ανακρίτρια η Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου – Οι τρεις δολοφονίες και ο θάνατος του μικρού Παναγιωτάκη

Όπως αναφέρουν οι πληροφορίες, η Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου δεν θα αναιρέσει την απολογία της στους αστυνομικούς και θα μιλήσει για τους θανάτους των τεσσάρων βρεφών.

Σύνταξη
Πρυτάνεις: χρηματοδότηση τώρα στα Πανεπιστήμια – όχι διαγραφές όσων παλεύουν για πτυχίο – Επίθεση ΜΑΤ σε φοιτητές και διοικητικούς
Αγωνία πανεπιστημίων 11.07.25

Πρυτάνεις: χρηματοδότηση τώρα στα Πανεπιστήμια – όχι διαγραφές όσων παλεύουν για πτυχίο – Επίθεση ΜΑΤ σε φοιτητές και διοικητικούς

Η Σύνοδος Πρυτάνεων υπογραμμίζει την ανάγκη χρηματοδότησης και λέει όχι σε διαγραφές φοιτητών που παλεύουν να πάρουν πτυχίο - ΜΑΤ εναντίον φοιτητών και εργαζομένων έξω από τη Σύνοδο

Σύνταξη
Μεταναστευτικό: Το σχέδιο για κλειστή δομή στην Κρήτη – Αντιδρά η τοπική κοινωνία – Τι αποφασίστηκε στη σύσκεψη
Αιφνιδιασμός στην Κρήτη 11.07.25

Μεταναστευτικό: Το σχέδιο για κλειστή δομή στην Κρήτη – Αντιδρά η τοπική κοινωνία – Τι αποφασίστηκε στη σύσκεψη

Αιφνιδιασμένοι νιώθουν φορείς και κάτοικοι της Κρήτης, μετά την «κυβερνητική στροφή» - όπως την χαρακτηρίζουν - για δημιουργία κλειστής δομής στο νησί που αντιμετωπίζει οξύ πρόβλημα με το μεταναστευτικό

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 11 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο