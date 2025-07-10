Πέμπτη 10 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
From Commercial to Home: Greece’s Golden Visa Window
English edition 10 Ιουλίου 2025 | 10:47

From Commercial to Home: Greece’s Golden Visa Window

Most applications are from countries like Lebanon, Turkey, and China, with a smaller number from the United States and Israel

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ατέλειωτο χασμουρητό; Ίσως είναι προειδοποιήση για κάτι αναπάντεχο

Ατέλειωτο χασμουρητό; Ίσως είναι προειδοποιήση για κάτι αναπάντεχο

Spotlight

ith Greece set to raise the minimum investment for its Golden Visa, investors are racing to secure permits under the current 250,000 euros threshold—still applicable to converted commercial-to-residential properties—as the country moves to address its housing crisis.

According to Markos Lianos, Senior Real Estate Sales Consultant, this trend is shaping up to be the “new golden route” for middle-class investors who are eager to obtain a residency permit but are unwilling to commit to luxury real estate options that demand upwards of 800,000 euros.

A Low-Cost Entry Point

Most applications are from countries like Lebanon, Turkey, and China, with a smaller number from the United States and Israel. These investors are typically over the age of 40, often with families or in retirement, and view Greece as a safe and stable destination — both for investment and for long-term living.

For this demographic, location, apartment size, and, above all, the delivery timeline of the property are key decision factors.

Developers Adapt to Meet Demand

Real estate developers are adapting to market shifts by converting commercial buildings in Athens and Attica into modern, fully furnished residences.

The support offered to investors doesn’t stop at the property sale. Many development firms now provide end-to-end services, including full assistance with the Golden Visa application process — essentially offering a one-stop-shop investment package.

Demand Remains Strong Despite Changes

Despite a recent slowdown due to changes in the Golden Visa framework, demand remains strong. Chinese investors lead with 7,086 residence permits, highlighting Greece’s role as a key entry point to Europe.

Turkish investors follow with 1,802 permits, driven by domestic economic and political instability, while 832 Lebanese nationals have also secured Golden Visas, reflecting growing interest from the region.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τράπεζες
Attica Bank: CrediaBank το όνομα της νέας τράπεζας

Attica Bank: CrediaBank το όνομα της νέας τράπεζας

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ατέλειωτο χασμουρητό; Ίσως είναι προειδοποιήση για κάτι αναπάντεχο

Ατέλειωτο χασμουρητό; Ίσως είναι προειδοποιήση για κάτι αναπάντεχο

Business
Ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης στην Alter Ego Media – Στο 85% η συμμετοχή στο scrip dividend

Ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης στην Alter Ego Media – Στο 85% η συμμετοχή στο scrip dividend

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US
English edition 28.06.25

EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US

While the U.S. talks remain unresolved, the EU has approved – but not yet imposed – tariffs on €21 billion in American goods and is considering an additional €95 billion package

Σύνταξη
Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price
English edition 24.06.25

Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price

It upgraded Metlen’s shares to €60, up from a previous estimate of €49, citing the group’s strategic moves and sustained growth momentum in the energy and metals sectors.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Η Betsson στο χωριό σου
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 10.07.25

Η Betsson στο χωριό σου

Ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου στο Περιγιάλι Κορινθίας σε μια πράξη ζωής για την τοπική κοινότητα!

Σύνταξη
10 Ιουλίου 1949: Ο στρατάρχης Τίτο κλείνει τα ελληνογιουγκοσλαβικά σύνορα
Ρεαλιστική πολιτική 10.07.25

10 Ιουλίου 1949: Μια αποφασιστική καμπή στην εξέλιξη του Εμφυλίου

Το γεγονός ότι ο Τίτο τοποθετεί τους Έλληνας κομμουνιστάς και τας ενόπλους δυνάμεις των εις την θέσιν εχθρών παραβιαζόντων το έδαφός του θεωρείται ιδιαιτέρως σημαντικόν

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Σοκαριστικές λεπτομέρειες για τον θάνατο του Ζότα από οδηγό φορτηγού: «Δεν έτρεχαν, προσπάθησα να τους σώσω…»
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.07.25

Σοκαριστικές λεπτομέρειες για τον θάνατο του Ζότα από οδηγό φορτηγού: «Δεν έτρεχαν, προσπάθησα να τους σώσω…»

Ο αυτόπτης μάρτυρας που κατέγραψε τις πρώτες εικόνες από τη φλεγόμενη Λαμποργκίνι μετά τον τραγικό χαμό του Ζότα και του αδερφού του, περιέγραψε όσα είδε, διαψεύδοντας ότι το όχημα είχε αναπτύξει υπερβολική ταχύτητα.

Σύνταξη
Βενιζέλος: Εγκαλεί την κυβέρνηση για την επίκληση του άρθρου 15 ΕΣΔΑ – Θέτει ζήτημα για την υπόσταση του κράτους δικαίου
Αιχμηρή ανάρτηση 10.07.25

Εγκαλεί την κυβέρνηση ο Βενιζέλος για την επίκληση του άρθρου 15 ΕΣΔΑ - Θέτει ζήτημα για την υπόσταση του κράτους δικαίου

«Η κυβέρνηση επικαλείται το άρθρο 15 ΕΣΔΑ, δηλαδή το αντίστοιχο του άρθρου 48 Συντ. για την εφαρμογή του νόμου περί καταστάσεως πολιορκίας», τονίζει ο Ευάγγελος Βενιζέλος

Σύνταξη
Τι αλλάζει στην διαχείριση των απορριμμάτων
Αυτοδιοίκηση 10.07.25

Τι αλλάζει στην διαχείριση των απορριμμάτων

Ο Γενικός Γραμματέας Συντονισμού Διαχείρισης Αποβλήτων του ΥΠΕΝ, Μανώλης Γραφάκος παρουσίασε στο Διοικητικό Συμβούλιο της ΚΕΔΕ τον σχεδιασμό για την διαχείριση των απορριμμάτων.

Χρήστος Ράπτης
Χρήστος Ράπτης
O Κάφκα, το γέλιο και η ελευθερία
Το γέλιο ελευθερώνει 10.07.25

O Κάφκα, το γέλιο και η ελευθερία

Ένα πρόσφατο βιβλίο υπογραμμίζει πώς στον Κάφκα μπορούμε να βρούμε μια πρωτότυπη σύλληψη για την πρακτική της ελευθερίας

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Ουκρανία: Σε τρία μέτωπα εστιάζει η καλοκαιρινή επίθεση της Ρωσίας, τι επιδιώκει ο Πούτιν – Δείτε χάρτες
Νέα επίθεση στο Κίεβο 10.07.25

Σε τρία μέτωπα εστιάζει η καλοκαιρινή επίθεση της Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία, τι επιδιώκει ο Πούτιν - Δείτε χάρτες

Για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη νύχτα η Ρωσία επιτέθηκε με drones στην Ουκρανία - Πώς έχει η κατάσταση στο έδαφος - Ποια είναι τα τρία μέτωπα στα οποία επιχειρεί να προελάσει ο ρωσικός στρατός

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Ανακωχή ήταν και πάει: Η Αντζελίνα Τζολί και ο Μπραντ Πιτ έτοιμοι για νέα μάχη στον πόλεμό τους
Στα χαρακώματα ξανά 10.07.25

Ανακωχή ήταν και πάει: Η Αντζελίνα Τζολί και ο Μπραντ Πιτ έτοιμοι για νέα μάχη στον πόλεμό τους

Περίπου επτά μήνες μετά την οριστικοποίηση του διαζυγίου τους, οι σταρ του Χόλιγουντ Αντζελίνα Τζολί και Μπραντ Πιτ ετοιμάζονται να επιστρέψουν στις δικαστικές αίθουσες για τα «μάτια» του οινοποιείου Château Miraval.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
A Bola: «Υπογράφει στη Σπόρτινγκ για πέντε χρόνια ο Βαγιαννίδης – Στα πόσα κλείνει το deal»
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.07.25

A Bola: «Υπογράφει στη Σπόρτινγκ για πέντε χρόνια ο Βαγιαννίδης – Στα πόσα κλείνει το deal»

Η Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας φέρεται πως έχει προχωρήσει σε επαφές με την πλευρά του Γεώργιου Βαγιαννίδη και περιμένει τον Παναθηναϊκό για να ολοκληρώσει τη μεταγραφή του.

Σύνταξη
Ομόφωνα εξελέγη η Ελλάδα στην προεδρία των Ανεξάρτητων Αρχών της ΕΕ για το Ξέπλυμα Μαύρου Χρήματος
Αδιαφιλονίκητη υποψηφιότητα 10.07.25

Ομόφωνα εξελέγη η Ελλάδα στην προεδρία των Ανεξάρτητων Αρχών της ΕΕ για το Ξέπλυμα Μαύρου Χρήματος

Ο πρόεδρος της Ελληνικής Αρχής, Χαράλαμπος Βουρλιώτης, θα ηγείται όλων των χωρών μελών της ΕΕ όσον αφορά στην καταπολέμηση της Νομιμοποίησης Εσόδων από Εγκληματικές Δραστηριότητες

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Η ΚΕΔΕ στο πλευρό των ασυνόδευτων ανηλίκων που φτάνουν στην χώρα μας
Κοινωνική μέριμνα 10.07.25

Η ΚΕΔΕ στο πλευρό των ασυνόδευτων ανηλίκων που φτάνουν στην χώρα μας

«Να τους προσφέρουμε όχι απλώς στέγη και φροντίδα, αλλά ελπίδα και προοπτική ένταξης» δήλωσε μεταξύ άλλων ο Γενικός Γραμματέας της ΚΕΔΕ στη διάσκεψη της CIVEX με θέμα την «Υποδοχή ασυνόδευτων μεταναστών ανηλίκων».

Σύνταξη
Πλεύρης: Αντιμεταναστευτικό παραλήρημα και απειλές για μείωση επιδομάτων – «Δεν είναι ξενοδοχεία οι δομές, θα επανεξεταστεί το μενού»
Βίος αβίωτος 10.07.25

Αντιμεταναστευτικό παραλήρημα Πλεύρη: Δεν είναι ξενοδοχεία οι δομές, θα επανεξεταστεί το μενού - Απειλές για μείωση επιδομάτων

Σε ένα αντιμεταναστευτικό παραλήρημα ο Θάνος Πλεύρης, απείλησε ότι η κυβέρνηση θα κάνει ουσιαστικά τον βίο αβίωτο στους ξεριζωμένους, προς τέρψιν και του ακροδεξιού ακροατηρίου.

Σύνταξη
Τι αποκάλυψε για τις επαφές με Κωνσταντέλια ο Αθλητικός Διευθυντής της Στουτγκάρδης
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.07.25

Τι αποκάλυψε για τις επαφές με Κωνσταντέλια ο Αθλητικός Διευθυντής της Στουτγκάρδης

Ο Αθλητικός Διευθυντής της Στουτγκάρδης, Φάμπιαν Βόλγκεμουτ, μίλησε στο περιοδικό Kicker και μεταξύ άλλων αναφέρθηκε στη μεταγραφική υπόθεση του Γιάννη Κωνσταντέλια.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 10 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο