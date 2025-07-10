From Commercial to Home: Greece’s Golden Visa Window

ith Greece set to raise the minimum investment for its Golden Visa, investors are racing to secure permits under the current 250,000 euros threshold—still applicable to converted commercial-to-residential properties—as the country moves to address its housing crisis.

According to Markos Lianos, Senior Real Estate Sales Consultant, this trend is shaping up to be the “new golden route” for middle-class investors who are eager to obtain a residency permit but are unwilling to commit to luxury real estate options that demand upwards of 800,000 euros.

A Low-Cost Entry Point

Most applications are from countries like Lebanon, Turkey, and China, with a smaller number from the United States and Israel. These investors are typically over the age of 40, often with families or in retirement, and view Greece as a safe and stable destination — both for investment and for long-term living.

For this demographic, location, apartment size, and, above all, the delivery timeline of the property are key decision factors.

Developers Adapt to Meet Demand

Real estate developers are adapting to market shifts by converting commercial buildings in Athens and Attica into modern, fully furnished residences.

The support offered to investors doesn’t stop at the property sale. Many development firms now provide end-to-end services, including full assistance with the Golden Visa application process — essentially offering a one-stop-shop investment package.

Demand Remains Strong Despite Changes

Despite a recent slowdown due to changes in the Golden Visa framework, demand remains strong. Chinese investors lead with 7,086 residence permits, highlighting Greece’s role as a key entry point to Europe.

Turkish investors follow with 1,802 permits, driven by domestic economic and political instability, while 832 Lebanese nationals have also secured Golden Visas, reflecting growing interest from the region.

