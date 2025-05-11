Zakynthos Tops List of Europe’s Most Overcrowded Tourist Destinations

Zakynthos has emerged as the most over-touristed destination in Europe, according to a new analysis by UK consumer group Which?, using the most recent complete data from the European Commission.

The Greek island, with a population of just 40,000, recorded approximately six million overnight tourist stays in 2023—translating to an overwhelming 150 visitor stays per resident. By the European Commission’s definition of “tourism pressure” (tourist stays per resident), this places Zakynthos at the top of the continent’s overtourism list.

The Which? report comes as tensions rise across Europe over unchecked tourism. Locals in many hotspots have voiced frustration through protests and warnings of further mobilisations. The study used three key EC indicators to assess overtourism: the number of tourist stays per resident, total overnight stays, and overnight stays per square kilometre.

While Zakynthos leads in tourist pressure, Greece features prominently across the board. Four of the top ten most overcrowded destinations by this measure are Greek. Following Zakynthos, the Dodecanese Islands—including Kalymnos, Karpathos, Kasos, Kos, and Rhodes—rank second in Greece, with nearly 114,000 overnight stays per 1,000 residents. The Cyclades group—Andros, Thira, Kea, Milos, Mykonos, Naxos, Paros, Syros, and Tinos—recorded over 104,000 stays per 1,000 residents, while Corfu (Kerkyra) followed closely with 100,000.

The Greek capital is also affected. In terms of tourist density per square kilometre—a measure especially relevant to cities—central Athens ranks second in Europe, with over 88,000 overnight stays per km². Only Paris, which saw 418,000 stays per km², surpassed it.

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas recently stated that Athens is not currently affected by overtourism, but proactive planning is essential during the opening of the Delphi Economic Forum X this April.

But Greece has taken some measures to combat overtourism– the government is planning higher fees for cruise ships at ports, has new Airbnb licenses will also be frozen in three central districts of Athens, and have set a limit of 23,000 visitors to the Acropolis per day

While these areas may not always have the absolute highest number of visitors, the disproportion between tourists and residents has transformed the travel experience. According to Which?, visitors in such destinations are likely to find that much of what’s on offer—shops, restaurants, and services—is designed for tourists, often at the expense of local authenticity.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, emphasized the growing impact of overtourism: “What this data shows is that overtourism has overwhelmed some of Europe’s most popular destinations. With so many fantastic places in Europe, the truth is, you are going to have a far better holiday in a destination where there are not hundreds or even thousands more tourists than there are locals.”

Source: Tovima.com