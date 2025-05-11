Κυριακή 11 Μαϊου 2025
11.05.2025
Τραγωδία στη Νέα Σμύρνη: Πατέρας μαχαίρωσε μέχρι θανάτου τον γιό του
11.05.2025
Ρόδος: Άνδρας θάφτηκε ζωντανός κάτω από χώματα
Zakynthos Tops List of Europe’s Most Overcrowded Tourist Destinations
English edition 11 Μαΐου 2025

Zakynthos Tops List of Europe’s Most Overcrowded Tourist Destinations

The Greek island, with a population of just 40,000, recorded approximately six million overnight tourist stays in 2023

Zakynthos has emerged as the most over-touristed destination in Europe, according to a new analysis by UK consumer group Which?, using the most recent complete data from the European Commission.

The Greek island, with a population of just 40,000, recorded approximately six million overnight tourist stays in 2023—translating to an overwhelming 150 visitor stays per resident. By the European Commission’s definition of “tourism pressure” (tourist stays per resident), this places Zakynthos at the top of the continent’s overtourism list.

The Which? report comes as tensions rise across Europe over unchecked tourism. Locals in many hotspots have voiced frustration through protests and warnings of further mobilisations. The study used three key EC indicators to assess overtourism: the number of tourist stays per resident, total overnight stays, and overnight stays per square kilometre.

While Zakynthos leads in tourist pressure, Greece features prominently across the board. Four of the top ten most overcrowded destinations by this measure are Greek. Following Zakynthos, the Dodecanese Islands—including Kalymnos, Karpathos, Kasos, Kos, and Rhodes—rank second in Greece, with nearly 114,000 overnight stays per 1,000 residents. The Cyclades group—Andros, Thira, Kea, Milos, Mykonos, Naxos, Paros, Syros, and Tinos—recorded over 104,000 stays per 1,000 residents, while Corfu (Kerkyra) followed closely with 100,000.

The Greek capital is also affected. In terms of tourist density per square kilometre—a measure especially relevant to cities—central Athens ranks second in Europe, with over 88,000 overnight stays per km². Only Paris, which saw 418,000 stays per km², surpassed it.

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas recently stated that Athens is not currently affected by overtourism, but proactive planning is essential during the opening of the Delphi Economic Forum X this April.

But Greece has taken some measures to combat overtourism– the government is planning higher fees for cruise ships at ports, has new Airbnb licenses will also be frozen in three central districts of Athens, and  have set a limit of 23,000 visitors to the Acropolis per day

While these areas may not always have the absolute highest number of visitors, the disproportion between tourists and residents has transformed the travel experience. According to Which?, visitors in such destinations are likely to find that much of what’s on offer—shops, restaurants, and services—is designed for tourists, often at the expense of local authenticity.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, emphasized the growing impact of overtourism: “What this data shows is that overtourism has overwhelmed some of Europe’s most popular destinations. With so many fantastic places in Europe, the truth is, you are going to have a far better holiday in a destination where there are not hundreds or even thousands more tourists than there are locals.”

Source: Tovima.com

Down by the Water
English edition 09.05.25

Down by the Water

Sofia Dara and Eli Roussaki didn't just leave their mark on Greek swimming and the Olympic team, they essentially changed and advanced competitive swimming in Greece

Σύνταξη
Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots
English edition 09.05.25

Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots

A wizard: one who systematically practices magic in the context of primitive society / one who attracts or fascinates with their skills or abilities / a priest in certain eastern peoples of antiquity

Σύνταξη
Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador
English edition 08.05.25

Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador

His life and career read like a fairy tale: from remote New Caledonia to the top-flight of European football and ultimately the red-and-white heart of Piraeus. A world champion with a humble soul and a timeless influence

Σύνταξη
Greek Public Debt to Be on Track by 2029, FinMin Says
English edition 08.05.25

Greek Public Debt to Be on Track by 2029, FinMin Says

The minister met with the director general of PDMA, Dimitris Tsakonas, praising his team’s efforts. Referring to the de-escalation of the country’s huge debt, Pierrarakis noted, “This is a great achievement, and many congratulations are due to the PDMA, its staff, and its General Director, Mr. Tsakonas.”

Σύνταξη
Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’
English edition 07.05.25

Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’

The story of Tasos Mitropoulos is not just the career journey of a great Olympiacos player, it's the chronicle of a life in red-and-white, one full of tension, leadership, some wrong turns but complete dedication

Σύνταξη
Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time
English edition 06.05.25

Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time

A ‘box-to-box’ midfielder even before the term was coined became a ‘TV star’ with a spectacular goal at the Leoforos Alexandras Stadium; his presence marked an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Φις – Τσιτσιπάς
Τένις 11.05.25

LIVE: Φις – Τσιτσιπάς

LIVE: Φις – Τσιτσιπάς. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 12:00 την αναμέτρηση του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά με τον Αρτούρ Φις, για τον 3ο γύρο του Rome Masters.

Σύνταξη
Έρευνα: Ο διαφορετικός τρόπος που «ντραμάρουν» οι χιμπατζήδες αποκαλύπτει τις ρίζες της μουσικής
Έρευνα 11.05.25

Ο διαφορετικός τρόπος που «ντραμάρουν» οι χιμπατζήδες αποκαλύπτει τις ρίζες της μουσικής

Για τους επιστήμονες που μελέτησαν τους χιμπατζήδες αποτελεί ένδειξη ότι τα βασικά στοιχεία του ρυθμού προϋπήρχαν του ανθρώπου κατά εκατομμύρια χρόνια

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
«Η Αμερική είναι σαν τη Ρώμη»: Καταστροφικοί οι δασμοί του Τραμπ για τον Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα
MAGAlopolis 11.05.25

«Η Αμερική είναι σαν τη Ρώμη»: Καταστροφικοί οι δασμοί του Τραμπ για τον Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα

«Το μόνο που κάνει είναι να δημιουργεί αβεβαιότητα», δήλωσε μεταξύ άλλων ο Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα για τους δασμούς του της κυβέρνησης Τραμπ στον κινηματογράφο.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Αποθέωση του Παυλίδη από τα πορτογαλικά ΜΜΕ για την ασίστ κόντρα στη Σπόρτινγκ (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.05.25

Αποθέωση του Παυλίδη από τα πορτογαλικά ΜΜΕ για την ασίστ κόντρα στη Σπόρτινγκ (vid)

Ο Βαγγέλης Παυλίδης έκανε μια εξαιρετική ενέργεια και μοίρασε την ασίστ για το γκολ της ισοφάρισης της Μπενφίκα, το οποίο κράτησε ζωντανούς τους «αετούς» στη μάχη του τίτλου.

Σύνταξη
Κυβέρνηση για ψησταριές σε πανηγύρια: Καμία νέα νομοθετική ρύθμιση για απαγόρευση – Τι ισχύει
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 11.05.25

Κυβέρνηση για ψησταριές σε πανηγύρια: Καμία νέα νομοθετική ρύθμιση για απαγόρευση – Τι ισχύει

Εδώ και πολλά χρόνια, προβλέπεται από το νόμο ότι η πώληση/προσφορά φαγητού και ποτού στους καταναλωτές θα πρέπει να γίνεται από πωλητές που φέρουν την κατάλληλη άδεια και τηρούν τις ισχύουσες φορολογικές και υγειονομικές διατάξεις

Σύνταξη
Το τηλεφώνημα που τα διέλυσε όλα: Έτσι η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ «έσπασε» τη σχέση του Χάρι με τον Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ
Ούτε καλημέρα 11.05.25

Το τηλεφώνημα που τα διέλυσε όλα: Έτσι η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ «έσπασε» τη σχέση του Χάρι με τον Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ

Πως οι κάποτε κολλητοί πρίγκιπας Χάρι και Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ έφτασαν στο σημείο να μη λένε ούτε καλημέρα; Για πολλούς όλο αυτό είναι έργο της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, που δεν άντεχε τη σύγκριση.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Το all cash του Περιστέρη, ανοίγει η «βεντάλια» της Qualco, οι επόμενες κινήσεις Εξάρχου, οι θέσεις τη Aegean, η δέσμευση Karas, τα ραντάρ του Ιωάννου, τα ραντεβού των τραπεζιτών

Το all cash του Περιστέρη, ανοίγει η «βεντάλια» της Qualco, οι επόμενες κινήσεις Εξάρχου, οι θέσεις τη Aegean, η δέσμευση Karas, τα ραντάρ του Ιωάννου, τα ραντεβού των τραπεζιτών

Με νέες ρυθμίσεις ξεπαγώνουν οικοδομικές άδειες

Με νέες ρυθμίσεις ξεπαγώνουν οικοδομικές άδειες

100 ημέρες Τραμπ: Οι 30 στιγμές μιας θητείας που ξεκίνησε όπως καμία άλλη

100 ημέρες Τραμπ: Οι 30 στιγμές μιας θητείας που ξεκίνησε όπως καμία άλλη

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ο γιος του Arnold Schwarzenegger είναι το επόμενο μεγάλο όνομα του Hollywood

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ο γιος του Arnold Schwarzenegger είναι το επόμενο μεγάλο όνομα του Hollywood

Πώς να προσθέσετε 15 χρόνια στην ζωή σας

Πώς να προσθέσετε 15 χρόνια στην ζωή σας

Παιδί: Τελικά δεν είναι καλό να του λέμε πόσο υπέροχο είναι;

Παιδί: Τελικά δεν είναι καλό να του λέμε πόσο υπέροχο είναι;

Αντιπυρική περίοδος: Παράταση της προθεσμίας καθαρισμού οικοπέδων μέχρι 15 Ιουνίου – «Τσουχτερά» πρόστιμα

Αντιπυρική περίοδος: Παράταση της προθεσμίας καθαρισμού οικοπέδων μέχρι 15 Ιουνίου – «Τσουχτερά» πρόστιμα

