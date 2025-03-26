African Dust, Rain and Wind Forecast for Greece on Monday

Greece’s national weather service (EMY) forecasts African dust, rain and winds on Wednesday, with the possiblity of light snow in the mountains of northwest Greece.

The clouds and light rains are mostly seen in the Ionian, mainland Greece, and the northern Aegean. That being said, the morning hours may even reveal some isolated thunderstorms in the Ionian and Epirus regions.

Winds will blow from the southeast at 4 to 6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort locally in the Ionian, which favors the continued presence of African dust in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will not change significantly and remain above seasonal norms. In northern mainland Greece, highs will reach 19°C, elsewhere 21–23°C, and locally in northern Crete and the Dodecanese 24–26°C.

Weather by Region

MACEDONIA, THRACE

Weather: Increased cloudiness with occasional local rain. From the afternoon, conditions will improve in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

Snow: Light snow in the mountains of Western Macedonia.

Winds: Southerly at 3–4 Beaufort, shifting to east-northeasterly in the evening.

Temperature: 10–19°C, 2–3°C lower in Western Macedonia.

IONIAN ISLANDS, EPIRUS, WESTERN CENTRAL GREECE, WESTERN PELOPONNESE

Weather: Increased cloudiness with occasional local rain. Isolated morning thunderstorms possible in the Ionian and Epirus.

Snow: Light snow in the mountains of Epirus.

Winds: East-southeast at 4–6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort locally in the Ionian.

Temperature: 12–22°C, locally up to 23°C. 3–4°C cooler inland in Epirus.

EASTERN CENTRAL GREECE, EUBOEA, EASTERN PELOPONNESE

Weather: Periods of increased cloudiness with occasional local rain until midday and again in the evening.

Winds: East-southeast at 3–4 Beaufort, temporarily 5 Beaufort in eastern and southern areas.

Temperature: 12–23°C.

CYCLADES, CRETE

Weather: Scattered clouds, becoming locally denser until the afternoon. Slight chance of light rain in the western Cyclades before noon.

Winds: East-southeast at 4–6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort locally in western Crete.

Temperature: 14–22°C, and up to 24–26°C in northern Crete.

EASTERN AEGEAN ISLANDS – DODECANESE

Weather: In the eastern Aegean, increased cloudiness with a slight chance of morning showers, clearing gradually in the afternoon. In the Dodecanese, scattered clouds occasionally thicker.

Winds: South-southeast at 4–5 Beaufort, locally up to 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 13–24°C, 4–5°C lower in the northern parts.

THESSALY

Weather: Increased cloudiness with occasional local rain.

Winds: Variable at 3–4 Beaufort. In the Sporades, east-southeast at 3–5, temporarily reaching 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 11–21°C.

ATTICA

Weather: Periods of increased cloudiness with local rain until midday and again in the evening.

Winds: Southeast at 3–4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 12–22°C.

THESSALONIKI

Weather: Increased cloudiness with occasional local rain.

Winds: East at 2–4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 11–18°C.