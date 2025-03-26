Πέμπτη 27 Μαρτίου 2025
«Αστική ζούγκλα»: εκεί όπου το δάσος συναντά την πόλη
27.03.2025 | 11:35
Φωτιά σε κτίριο στον Πειραιά – Στο σημείο ισχυρές δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής
African Dust, Rain and Wind Forecast for Greece on Monday
English edition 26 Μαρτίου 2025 | 09:30

African Dust, Rain and Wind Forecast for Greece on Monday

The Ionian, mainland Greece and the northern Aegean will have clouds, occasional rain and even isolated thunderstorms in some regions.

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Greece’s national weather service (EMY) forecasts African dust, rain and winds on Wednesday, with the possiblity of light snow in the mountains of northwest Greece.

The clouds and light rains are mostly seen in the Ionian, mainland Greece, and the northern Aegean. That being said, the morning hours may even reveal some isolated thunderstorms in the Ionian and Epirus regions.

Winds will blow from the southeast at 4 to 6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort locally in the Ionian, which favors the continued presence of African dust in the atmosphere.

Weather by Region

MACEDONIA, THRACE

Weather: Increased cloudiness with occasional local rain. From the afternoon, conditions will improve in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

Winds: Southerly at 3–4 Beaufort, shifting to east-northeasterly in the evening.

Temperature: 10–19°C, 2–3°C lower in Western Macedonia.

IONIAN ISLANDS, EPIRUS, WESTERN CENTRAL GREECE, WESTERN PELOPONNESE

Weather: Increased cloudiness with occasional local rain. Isolated morning thunderstorms possible in the Ionian and Epirus.

Snow: Light snow in the mountains of Epirus.

Winds: East-southeast at 4–6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort locally in the Ionian.

Temperature: 12–22°C, locally up to 23°C. 3–4°C cooler inland in Epirus.

EASTERN CENTRAL GREECE, EUBOEA, EASTERN PELOPONNESE

Weather: Periods of increased cloudiness with occasional local rain until midday and again in the evening.

Winds: East-southeast at 3–4 Beaufort, temporarily 5 Beaufort in eastern and southern areas.

Temperature: 12–23°C.

CYCLADES, CRETE

Weather: Scattered clouds, becoming locally denser until the afternoon. Slight chance of light rain in the western Cyclades before noon.

Winds: East-southeast at 4–6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort locally in western Crete.

Temperature: 14–22°C, and up to 24–26°C in northern Crete.

EASTERN AEGEAN ISLANDS – DODECANESE

Weather: In the eastern Aegean, increased cloudiness with a slight chance of morning showers, clearing gradually in the afternoon. In the Dodecanese, scattered clouds occasionally thicker.

Winds: South-southeast at 4–5 Beaufort, locally up to 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 13–24°C, 4–5°C lower in the northern parts.

THESSALY

Weather: Increased cloudiness with occasional local rain.

Winds: Variable at 3–4 Beaufort. In the Sporades, east-southeast at 3–5, temporarily reaching 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 11–21°C.

ATTICA

Weather: Periods of increased cloudiness with local rain until midday and again in the evening.

Winds: Southeast at 3–4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 12–22°C.

THESSALONIKI

Weather: Increased cloudiness with occasional local rain.

Winds: East at 2–4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 11–18°C.

Επιχειρήσεις
Σάμι Φάις: Η είσοδός μας στο ΧΑ σηματοδοτεί μια νέα αρχή προσδοκιών για τον όμιλό μας

Σάμι Φάις: Η είσοδός μας στο ΧΑ σηματοδοτεί μια νέα αρχή προσδοκιών για τον όμιλό μας

Vita.gr

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Επιχειρήσεις
ΔΕΗ: Στοχεύει στο top 4 των ευρωπαϊκών data centers

ΔΕΗ: Στοχεύει στο top 4 των ευρωπαϊκών data centers

Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής
Σπορ 27.03.25

Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής

Δύο αμούστακα παιδιά, που γλίτωσαν από του χάρου τα δόντια και για να επιβιώσουν από την κακουχία και την πείνα ήρθαν στον Πειραιά, έμελλε να αποτελέσουν ένα από τα σημαντικότερα κεφάλαια στην ένδοξη ιστορία του μπασκετικού Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο
Σπορ 27.03.25

Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο

Κατέκτησε την κορυφή της Ευρώπης, για να γνωρίσει μερικούς μήνες αργότερα την πιο σκοτεινή στιγμή της καριέρας του. Επέστρεψε και έφερε τίτλους και μια απαράμιλλη αγωνιστική νοοτροπία, δημιουργώντας μια ομάδα-ορόσημο για το ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ

Σύνταξη
English edition
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete
English edition 27.03.25

Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

Σύνταξη
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis
English edition 26.03.25

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team

Σύνταξη
Greece to Raise Minimum Wage to €880 in April
English edition 24.03.25

Greece to Raise Minimum Wage to €880 in April

The new gross monthly minimum wage is expected to rise by 5% to 6%, reaching approximately €880, in a country where almost half of employees make less than €1,000 per month.

Σύνταξη
Manolo flies, Manolo soars
English edition 24.03.25

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.

Σύνταξη
Τελείωσε, προτού καν αρχίσει: Ο Λιούς Χάμιλτον άφησε στο «διαβάστηκε» τη Σοφία Βεργκάρα
Τελείωσε άδοξα 27.03.25

Τελείωσε, προτού καν αρχίσει: Ο Λιούς Χάμιλτον άφησε στο «διαβάστηκε» τη Σοφία Βεργκάρα

Οι φήμες τους ήθελαν ζευγάρι τους τελευταίους μήνες. Ωστόσο, όπως φαίνεται, ο πιλότος της F1 Λιούις Χάμιλτον δεν συγκινήθηκε από τα κάλλη της Σοφία Βεργκάρα.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Ξεκίνησε η σύνοδος της «συμμαχίας των προθύμων» στο Παρίσι – Πυρά Στάρμερ κατά Πούτιν
Δείτε φωτογραφίες 27.03.25

Ξεκίνησε η σύνοδος της «συμμαχίας των προθύμων» για την Ουκρανία στο Παρίσι - Πυρά Στάρμερ κατά Πούτιν

Στο Παρίσι βρίσκονται ηγέτες από 31 χώρες για να συζητήσουν πώς μπορούν να βοηθήσουν την Ουκρανία σε περίπτωση που υπάρξει εκεχειρία ή ειρηνευτική συμφωνία

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής
Σπορ 27.03.25

Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής

Δύο αμούστακα παιδιά, που γλίτωσαν από του χάρου τα δόντια και για να επιβιώσουν από την κακουχία και την πείνα ήρθαν στον Πειραιά, έμελλε να αποτελέσουν ένα από τα σημαντικότερα κεφάλαια στην ένδοξη ιστορία του μπασκετικού Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο
Σπορ 27.03.25

Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο

Κατέκτησε την κορυφή της Ευρώπης, για να γνωρίσει μερικούς μήνες αργότερα την πιο σκοτεινή στιγμή της καριέρας του. Επέστρεψε και έφερε τίτλους και μια απαράμιλλη αγωνιστική νοοτροπία, δημιουργώντας μια ομάδα-ορόσημο για το ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ

Σύνταξη
Δολοφονία Φαίης Μπακογιώργου: Ένοχες η σπιτονοικοκυρά, η μητέρα και η αδελφή της εγκύου
Ομόφωνα 27.03.25

Δολοφονία Φαίης Μπακογιώργου: Ένοχες η σπιτονοικοκυρά, η μητέρα και η αδελφή της εγκύου

Με βάση την ετυμηγορία του δικαστηρίου η σπιτονοικοκυρά της Φαίης Μπακογιώργου, κηρύχθηκε ένοχη για ανθρωποκτονία από πρόθεση και εμπορία ανθρώπων μεταξύ άλλων.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Δίκη Φιλιππίδη: «Κατέβασε το παντελόνι και μου έδειξε τα γεννητικά του όργανα», κατέθεσε η Εβελίνα Παπούλια
«Κακός άνθρωπος» 27.03.25

«Κατέβασε το παντελόνι και μου έδειξε τα γεννητικά του όργανα», κατέθεσε η Εβελίνα Παπούλια στη δίκη Φιλιππίδη

Η Εβελίνα Παπούλια περιέγραψε την προσωπική της εμπειρία με τον Πέτρο Φιλιππίδη, ενώ τον χαρακτήρισε μέτριο σκηνοθέτη αλλά πολύ κακό άνθρωπο

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Πέμπτη 27 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο