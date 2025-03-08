Σάββατο 08 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση
08.03.2025 | 09:52
Άνδρας δέχτηκε πυροβολισμούς έξω από κατάστημα στη Θεσσαλονίκη
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΠΡΟΤΑΣΗ ΔΥΣΠΙΣΤΙΑΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Morningstar DBRS Upgrades Greece to BBB, Trend Changed to Stable
English edition 08 Μαρτίου 2025 | 09:25

Morningstar DBRS Upgrades Greece to BBB, Trend Changed to Stable

The trend on all ratings has returned to stable from positive,

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Διατροφή: Ποια μπορεί να αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου του παχέος εντέρου;

Διατροφή: Ποια μπορεί να αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου του παχέος εντέρου;

Spotlight

Canada-based DBRS Ratings on Friday announced that it has upgraded Greece’s Long-Term Foreign and local currency – issuer ratings to BBB, up from BBB (low). Additionally, the international ratings firm upgraded the country’s short-term foreign and local currency- issuer ratings to R-2 (high) from R-2 (middle).

The trend on all ratings has returned to stable from positive, it added.

In an announcement on its site, DBRS notes that “…the upgrade reflects Morningstar DBRS’ view that legacy risks in the banking system have receded along with a continuation in over performance in fiscal targets. Greek banks have improved their fundamentals, are more resilient and are well positioned to provide credit to the economy, even after the end of the Next Generation EU (NGEU). This reflects lower legacy risks, with a significant fall in the gross nonperforming loan ratio, now close to the European Union (EU) average, coupled with the expectation that deferred tax credits (DTC) will fall faster than initially anticipated. Moreover, supported by the recovery of the Greek economy and strong investor interest, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) has reduced its stakes in systemic banks loosening the link between the state and the banking sector. Morningstar DBRS also notes that the public debt-to-GDP ratio should have declined by almost 10 percentage points since 2023 to an estimated 154% YE2024. Fiscal revenues continue to overperform fiscal targets with rising primary surpluses, which are expected to remain elevated going forward. This will likely facilitate a further significant reduction in the public debt-to-GDP ratio, which is projected to fall to below 140% by 2027 by the government. The credit rating action is supported by improvements in the “Monetary Policy and Financial Stability” and “Fiscal Management and Policy” building blocks.

The Stable trend reflects Morningstar DBRS’ view that the risks to the credit ratings are balanced. Greece’s BBB credit ratings are underpinned by a credible policy framework thanks to the EU and euro area membership and by the implementation of past institutional and economic reforms that have enhanced the resilience of the economy. Greece’s economic prospects appear to be considerably strengthened by governance, investments, exports and reforms, underpinning public sector debt sustainability. The implementation of structural reforms remains on good track, which, along with higher investments supported by EU resources could improve the country’s business environment, boost productivity and help narrow the investment gap with its euro area peers. Since 2021, Greece has been outperforming euro area average growth, and this is likely to continue over the next two years. GDP is estimated to have expanded by 2.2% in 2024 while it will grow by 2.3% in 2025, according to the Greek Ministry of Economy and Finance. Moreover, there is strong political commitment to maintain a prudent fiscal strategy, reflected in the rapid improvement in the primary surplus despite the multiple shocks the economy has faced since 2020. Nevertheless, the credit ratings are constrained by the still high public debt ratio, the small size of the economy, and the persistent current account deficit.”

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με το… δεξί ξεκίνησε ο Μάρτιος – Το bull market και ο πήχης των 1.600 μονάδων 

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με το… δεξί ξεκίνησε ο Μάρτιος – Το bull market και ο πήχης των 1.600 μονάδων 

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Διατροφή: Ποια μπορεί να αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου του παχέος εντέρου;

Διατροφή: Ποια μπορεί να αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου του παχέος εντέρου;

Τουρισμός
Βασιλάκης – Σμπώκου: Νέα τουριστική επένδυση 120 εκατ. στην Κρήτη

Βασιλάκης – Σμπώκου: Νέα τουριστική επένδυση 120 εκατ. στην Κρήτη

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Φάμελλος: Η σύμβαση 717 υπεγράφη με σοβαρά ελλείμματα πριν την κυβέρνηση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
«Πολλά καμπανάκια» 08.03.25

Φάμελλος: Η σύμβαση 717 υπεγράφη με σοβαρά ελλείμματα πριν την κυβέρνηση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Για τη σιδηροδρομική τραγωδία στα Τέμπη και τη στάση των κομμάτων, ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος επισήμανε πως υπάρχει μεγάλη ένταση και υπάρχουν μεγαλύτερα ερωτήματα στην κοινωνία τα οποία πολλαπλασιάζονται

Σύνταξη
Μετά το paintball, η ταινία: Τι έχει στο μυαλό του ο Μπεν Άφλεκ για την Τζένιφερ Γκάρνερ;
Γίνεται όλο και καλύτερο 08.03.25

Μετά το paintball, η ταινία: Τι έχει στο μυαλό του ο Μπεν Άφλεκ για την Τζένιφερ Γκάρνερ;

Περίπου 22 χρόνια μετά τη συνεργασία τους στο «Daredevil», ο ηθοποιός και παραγωγός Μπεν Άφλεκ θα ήθελε να συνεργαστεί ξανά με την πρώην του Τζένιφερ Γκάρνερ.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Χρυσή Βίζα: Στους μεγάλους επενδυτές οι Τούρκοι, αγοράζουν πάνω από 1.000 ακίνητα τον χρόνο
Χρυσή Βίζα 08.03.25

Στους μεγάλους επενδυτές οι Τούρκοι, αγοράζουν πάνω από 1.000 ακίνητα τον χρόνο

«Οι Κινέζοι έχουν χαθεί» λόγω της αύξησης στα 800.000 ευρώ του ελάχιστου ορίου επένδυσης για Χρυσή Βίζα, ενώ οι Τούρκοι επελαύνουν – Οι περιοχές που προτιμούν στην Ελλάδα

Ξανθή Γούναρη
Ξανθή Γούναρη
Σφοδρές συγκρούσεις στη Συρία – Πάνω από 300 άμαχοι Αλαουίτες νεκροί σε δύο μέρες
Εκκαθαριστικές επιχειρήσεις 08.03.25

Σφοδρές συγκρούσεις στη Συρία – Πάνω από 300 άμαχοι Αλαουίτες νεκροί σε δύο μέρες

Πάνω από 300 άμαχοι έχουν σκοτωθεί από την Πέμπτη από τις δυνάμεις ασφαλείας της νέας κυβέρνησης στη Συρία κατά τη διάρκεια εκκαθαριστικών επιχειρήσεων και συγκρούσεων με πιστούς του Μπασάρ αλ Άσαντ.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Κρατήστε τον Ιούνιο!»

«Κρατήστε τον Ιούνιο!»

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 08 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο