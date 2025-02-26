Mitsotakis Phone Call to Erdogan for Latter’s Birthday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with reports from Athens saying the former expressed his best wishes to the latter on the occasion of his birthday.

The 71-year-old Erdogan, easily the most influential Turkish leader after WWII, was born on Feb. 26, 1954.

Official relations between Athens and Ankara have dramatically improved over the past year and a half after a nearly three-year “freeze”.

Last month, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Doha, Qatar. According to a related statement by Athens at the time, the two ministers engaged in discussions revolving around bilateral relations.

The main item on the agenda of closely watched bilateral contacts is an upcoming Greece-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council, which will be held in Ankara in the coming period.