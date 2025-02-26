Τετάρτη 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
26.02.2025 | 17:56
Νεκρός ηλικιωμένος από τη φωτιά σε σπίτι στην Παιανία
26.02.2025 | 15:15
Πυροβολισμοί έξω από δικαστήριο στη Γερμανία – Αναφορές για τραυματίες
26.02.2025 | 15:02
Τροχαίο δυστύχημα στο Ηράκλειο με θύμα οδηγό μηχανής
Mitsotakis Phone Call to Erdogan for Latter's Birthday
English edition 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 21:42

Mitsotakis Phone Call to Erdogan for Latter's Birthday

Official relations between Athens and Ankara have dramatically improved over the past year and a half after a nearly three-year “freeze”

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with reports from Athens saying the former expressed his best wishes to the latter on the occasion of his birthday.

The 71-year-old Erdogan, easily the most influential Turkish leader after WWII, was born on Feb. 26, 1954.

Official relations between Athens and Ankara have dramatically improved over the past year and a half after a nearly three-year “freeze”.

Last month, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Doha, Qatar. According to a related statement by Athens at the time, the two ministers engaged in discussions revolving around bilateral relations.

The main item on the agenda of closely watched bilateral contacts is an upcoming Greece-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council, which will be held in Ankara in the coming period.

Source: tovima.com

Επιχειρήσεις
Θεοδωροπουλος: Οι 2 ελέφαντες στο δωμάτιο της ελληνικής οικονομίας 

Θεοδωροπουλος: Οι 2 ελέφαντες στο δωμάτιο της ελληνικής οικονομίας 

Διεθνή
Σύγκρουση ΗΠΑ-ΕΕ: Ο Τραμπ απειλεί ευθέως με επιβολή δασμών σε ευρωπαϊκά προϊόντα

Σύγκρουση ΗΠΑ-ΕΕ: Ο Τραμπ απειλεί ευθέως με επιβολή δασμών σε ευρωπαϊκά προϊόντα

Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 26.02.25

Κατατέθηκε στη Βουλή η διάταξη για τη μείωση των ασφαλιστικών εισφορών

Ως προς την ασφαλιστική ικανότητα, προβλέπεται η παράταση της κατ’ εξαίρεση χορήγησής της για ένα έτος σε ευάλωτες κοινωνικές ομάδες, όπως για παράδειγμα στους πληγέντες από φυσικές καταστροφές.

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.02.25

Χαμός στην ΑΕΚ μετά τη συντριβή – «Από τις πιο μαύρες στιγμές στην ιστορία μας» (pics)

Έξαλλοι είναι οι οπαδοί της ΑΕΚ με την εμφάνιση της ομάδας τους απέναντι στον Ολυμπιακό και τη βαριά ήττα με 6-0. Στο στόχαστρό τους Αλμέιδα, Ηλιόπουλος και παίκτες.

Σύνταξη
Βαρόμετρο οι κινητοποιήσεις 26.02.25

Σε θέση μάχης κυβέρνηση και αντιπολίτευση - Το μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη για τα συλλαλητήρια και η παρέμβαση Τσίπρα

Στα «χαρακώματα» κυβέρνηση και αντιπολίτευση ενόψει των πανελλαδικών συγκεντρώσεων για τη μαύρη επέτειο των δύο χρόνων από την τραγωδία στα Τέμπη - Σκληρή απάντηση Τσίπρα στην επίθεση του Μαξίμου

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
English edition
Study: Greek Economy Outpaces Eurozone Average
English edition 26.02.25

Study: Greek Economy Outpaces Eurozone Average

Greece’s economic model is now more export- and investment-oriented, relying less on consumption and displaying fewer imbalances compared to the past.

Σύνταξη
A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture
English edition 24.02.25

A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture

The Albanian Prime Minister discusses the leaders of other European states, the US, Russia and beyond. What did he have to say about the Exclusive Economic Zone with Greece?

Σύνταξη
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 26.02.25

Κατατέθηκε στη Βουλή η διάταξη για τη μείωση των ασφαλιστικών εισφορών

Ως προς την ασφαλιστική ικανότητα, προβλέπεται η παράταση της κατ’ εξαίρεση χορήγησής της για ένα έτος σε ευάλωτες κοινωνικές ομάδες, όπως για παράδειγμα στους πληγέντες από φυσικές καταστροφές.

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.02.25

Χαμός στην ΑΕΚ μετά τη συντριβή – «Από τις πιο μαύρες στιγμές στην ιστορία μας» (pics)

Έξαλλοι είναι οι οπαδοί της ΑΕΚ με την εμφάνιση της ομάδας τους απέναντι στον Ολυμπιακό και τη βαριά ήττα με 6-0. Στο στόχαστρό τους Αλμέιδα, Ηλιόπουλος και παίκτες.

Σύνταξη
Βαρόμετρο οι κινητοποιήσεις 26.02.25

Σε θέση μάχης κυβέρνηση και αντιπολίτευση - Το μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη για τα συλλαλητήρια και η παρέμβαση Τσίπρα

Στα «χαρακώματα» κυβέρνηση και αντιπολίτευση ενόψει των πανελλαδικών συγκεντρώσεων για τη μαύρη επέτειο των δύο χρόνων από την τραγωδία στα Τέμπη - Σκληρή απάντηση Τσίπρα στην επίθεση του Μαξίμου

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Ειρηνευτική συμφωνία 26.02.25

Το μπαλάκι στην Ευρώπη πετάει ο Τραμπ - «Δεν θα παράσχω εγώ εγγυήσεις ασφαλείας στην Ουκρανία»

Στους ηγέτες της γηραιάς ηπείρου μετέθεσε ο Τραμπ το βάρος της παροχής εγγυήσεων ασφαλείας στην Ουκρανία, για την επίτευξη ειρηνευτικής συμφωνίας.

Σύνταξη
Ελλάδα 26.02.25

Συγκλόνισε ο Λάκης Λαζόπουλος για τα Τέμπη: «Είναι σαν να θέλετε να πατήσετε και τους γονείς με την αμαξοστοιχία»

Σκληρό μήνυμα για τη κυβερνητική διαχείριση της τραγωδίας των Τεμπών έστειλε ο Λάκης Λαζόπουλος μέσα από το «Τσαντίρι», δυο μέρες πριν τη συμπλήρωση δυο ετών από την τραγωδία

Σύνταξη
«Είναι δύσκολα» 26.02.25

Η Χάλι Μπέρι απαντά σε όσους λένε ότι «δεν μπορεί να κρατήσει έναν άντρα» μετά από τρία διαζύγια

«Ποιος είπε ότι εγώ θέλω να κρατήσω έναν άντρα; Δεν θέλω να κρατήσω τον λάθος άντρα» ανέφερε μεταξύ άλλων η θρυλική Χάλι Μπέρι απαντώντας στα πικρόχολα σχόλια περί των σχέσεων της.

Σύνταξη
