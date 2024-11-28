Πέμπτη 28 Νοεμβρίου 2024
28.11.2024 | 16:55
Έξι συλλήψεις για τη ληστεία της χρηματαποστολής στο Λαύριο
28.11.2024 | 12:25
Στρατιώτες του Ισραήλ πυροβολούν πολίτες που επιστρέφουν στον νότο - «Παραβιάστηκε η εκεχειρία»
28.11.2024 | 12:14
Λήξη συναγερμού για τη βόμβα στο Δικαστικό Μέγαρο Θεσσαλονίκης
Thessaloniki Prosecutor Orders Urgent Investigation into Aris FC Owner Karypidis, After Alleged Threats
English edition 28 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 18:20

Thessaloniki Prosecutor Orders Urgent Investigation into Aris FC Owner Karypidis, After Alleged Threats

Τhe Head of the Thessaloniki Appeals Prosecutor’s Office, Nikos Kallidis, has ordered an urgent preliminary investigation. Reliable sources identify the ARIS official as Theodoros Karypidis.

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλές ταχύτητες, κράτησε τα επίπεδα η Motor OIl

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλές ταχύτητες, κράτησε τα επίπεδα η Motor OIl

Following claims made by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Nikos Tachiaos, who alleges he received threats from a prominent official at a Thessaloniki-based football club, Aris FC, concerning potential disruptions during the opening ceremony of the city’s Metro, the Head of the Thessaloniki Appeals Prosecutor’s Office, Nikos Kallidis, has ordered an urgent preliminary investigation. Reliable sources identify the ARIS official as Theodoros Karypidis.

As part of the directive issued to the Thessaloniki Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Kallidis also instructed that immediate legal action should be taken under the “flagrante delicto” (caught in the act) procedure, should any disturbances occur, ensuring that those responsible face justice promptly.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Minister Nikos Tachiaos met with Prosecutor Kallidis, briefing him on possible criminal activities during the inauguration. The Minister informed the Prosecutor he had received a phone call from a high-ranking football official, who allegedly threatened that thousands of individuals would gather and vandalize the city’s Metro stations on the day of the event.

The caller reportedly urged Tachiaos to relay his message directly to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. While, in the light of his institutional role, the deputy minister refrained from publicly naming the official, he confirmed that the matter had been referred to the judicial authorities.

Credible sources claim the individual in question is Theodoros Karypidis, the principal shareholder of Aris Football Club. The judicial authorities have reportedly been forwarded Karypidis’ name for further investigation.

Καταθέσεις: Πτώση 2,258 δισ. ευρώ τον Οκτώβριο
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις

Οι Έλληνες «τρώνε» από τα έτοιμα - Μείωση των καταθέσεων

Τόσο τα νοικοκυριά όσο και οι επιχειρήσεις δυσκολεύονται σε μεγάλο βαθμό λόγω της ακρίβειας κάτι που αποτυπώνεται στις καταθέσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλές ταχύτητες, κράτησε τα επίπεδα η Motor OIl
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλές ταχύτητες, κράτησε τα επίπεδα η Motor OIl
Ομόλογα
Ομόλογα: Πόλος έλξης τα ομόλογα – Η στροφή στους ελληνικούς τίτλους

Ομόλογα: Πόλος έλξης τα ομόλογα – Η στροφή στους ελληνικούς τίτλους

Conference League 28.11.24

LIVE: Χάιντενχαϊμ – Τσέλσι

LIVE: Χάιντενχαϊμ – Τσέλσι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Χάιντενχαϊμ – Τσέλσι για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Conference League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από COSMOTE SPORT 6.

Σύνταξη
Europa League 28.11.24

LIVE: Άντερλεχτ – Πόρτο

LIVE: Άντερλεχτ – Πόρτο. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Άντερλεχτ – Πόρτο για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από COSMOTE SPORT 7.

Σύνταξη
Europa League 28.11.24

LIVE: Άλκμααρ – Γαλατασαράι

LIVE: Άλκμααρ – Γαλατασαράι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Άλκμααρ – Γαλατασαράι για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από COSMOTE SPORT 8.

Σύνταξη
Europa League 28.11.24

LIVE: RFS – ΠΑΟΚ

LIVE: RFS – ΠΑΟΚ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης RFS – ΠΑΟΚ για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από COSMOTE SPORT 4.

Σύνταξη
Conference League 28.11.24

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa Conference League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από COSMOTE SPORT 5.

Σύνταξη
Μετά τον Σαρακιώτη 28.11.24

Αποχώρησε από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης - Ανακοίνωσε την ανεξαρτητοποίησή του

Εκτός ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο βουλευτής Επικρατείας, Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης. Διατηρεί την έδρα του έχοντας «υποχρέωση απέναντι στους πολίτες και τη δημοκρατία».

Σύνταξη
Νέες ταινίες: Το μεγάλο στοίχημα του Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα και η Οδύσσεια του Ρέιφ Φάινς
inTickets 28.11.24

Νέες ταινίες: Το μεγάλο στοίχημα του Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα και η Οδύσσεια του Ρέιφ Φάινς

Η ταινία που εμπνεύστηκε ο Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του '70 και ρίσκαρε την περιουσία του για να ολοκληρώσει, είναι επιτέλους εδώ. Έπος ή το καπρίτσιο ενός μεγάλου σκηνοθέτη; Ιδού η απορία.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 28.11.24

Ο Δημοσθένης Παπαδόπουλος σκηνοθετεί τη «Λυσσασμένη Γάτα» του Τενεσί Ουίλιαμς στο Θέατρο Αθηνά

Η «Λυσσασμένη Γάτα» ανέβηκε πρώτη φορά το 1957 στη Νέα Υόρκη σε σκηνοθεσία Ηλία Καζάν και έγινε μεγάλη κινηματογραφική επιτυχία με πρωταγωνιστές την Ελίζαμπεθ Τέιλορ και τον Πολ Νιούμαν.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Ανεξαρτητοποιήθηκε και ο Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης – Με 27 βουλευτές μένει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
Μετά τον Σαρακιώτη 28.11.24

Αποχώρησε από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης - Ανακοίνωσε την ανεξαρτητοποίησή του

Εκτός ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο βουλευτής Επικρατείας, Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης. Διατηρεί την έδρα του έχοντας «υποχρέωση απέναντι στους πολίτες και τη δημοκρατία».

Σύνταξη
Πέμπτη 28 Νοεμβρίου 2024