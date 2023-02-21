With a modest statement, the former prime minister and former president of the New Democracy party, Konstas Karamanlis, announced that he will not be a candidate in the elections.

“I have decided that it is time to complete my parliamentary journey. Therefore, I will not be a candidate in the upcoming elections. Obviously, I always support the New Democracy government, the faction founded by Konstantinos Karamanlis and have served continuously for almost half a century. Faithful to its history, ideology, principles and values. With respect and love for her world and all Greek citizens”.

According to information from public broadcaster ERT, Kostas Karamanlis had a pleasent conversation with Kyriakos Mitsotakis yesterday, Monday (20/2). The former prime minister clarified that he will be present during the election campaign.

After the announcement by Mr. Karamanlis, a similar statement from the Prime Minister is expected to follow within the day.

The timing of the decision

Mr. Karamanlis is in the parliamentary seats 14 years after he left the premiership and as he states in his announcement he will continue to support the government and the New Democracy party.

The statement of Kyriakos Mitsotakis

