The importance of the Alexandroupolis base in the crucial issue of energy was highlighted during the joint press conference of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken after their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As stated by the Secretary of State, Greece is becoming an important energy hub in the West’s effort to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

“We are working to reduce the countries’ energy dependence on Russia,” he said, giving the example of the Greece-Bulgaria pipeline.

For his part, Nikos Dendias focused on the moves that still needed to be made to wean off Russian fossil fuels, as well as the importance of the Greece-Egypt electrical interconnection for European energy security.

Mr. Blinken referred to efforts to promote clean energy and strengthen energy security.

“Greece’s transition is a model for the region,” he emphasized, recalling that renewable energy sources such as wind and solar provided half of Greece’s electricity needs, which, he said, is equivalent to the removal of 3 million cars from the roads.

He also praised the role of Greece in supporting neighboring countries to diversify energy sources by reducing their dependence on Russia, such as Bulgaria.

The meeting between Blinken and Dendias at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in a heated atmosphere

On the Turkish-Libyan memorandum

Mr. Dendias was then asked about the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, stressing that “our position is that the Turkish-Libyan memorandum does not provide any positive element, it is illegal”.

His counterpart Anthony Blinken also spoke, saying: “I agree with my friend Nikos on this issue, it is important to have a government in Libya that has legitimacy. It is an opportunity for Libya to move forward.”

Strategic relations between Greece and the USA

Greece-US relations are strategic and have reached the highest point, with a certain perspective, emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias during joint statements with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken, immediately after the launch of the 4th Greece-US Strategic Dialogue and of their private meeting in Athens.

“The Strategic Dialogue concerns seven important areas. It is tangible proof of the dynamics of Greece’s relations with the USA. Strategic relationships, which have reached the highest point, with a certain perspective. A solid basis of our bilateral relations are our common principles and values: freedom, democracy, human rights, our adherence to International Law and the principles of the United Nations Charter,” said N. Dendias.

The upward dynamic of bilateral strategic relations was sealed by the two defense cooperations of Greece and the US, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said. He pointed out that their signature proves that in a constantly changing environment, Greece is recognized as a pillar of stability and security.

Nikos Dendias made special reference to the “dynamic presence” of the Greek diaspora in the USA.

Greek-Turkish relations

Regarding Greek-Turkish relations and the opportunities that open up for the improvement of relations, Mr. Dendias emphasized that “we do not combine the aid we provide and will continue to provide with our broader foreign policy.”

It is our duty, he added, to help them.

“If through contact the climate of our relations improves, this also has political consequences. “Greece does not seek recompense through the aid it provides for the earthquake in Turkey,” he pointed out.

Full implementation of International Law and the International Law of the Sea

Nikos Dendias reiterated the message that the Greek foreign policy strategy is based on the full application of the rules of International Law and the International Law of the Sea, on respect for the principles of the UN Charter, the protection of human rights and the condemnation of the threat or use of force.

He underlined that from the first moment, Greece offered assistance to Ukraine, immediately agreed with the decisions and sanctions against Russia in the context of its participation in the EU and the UN. He noted in addition, that the Parliament ratified in a short period of time the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.