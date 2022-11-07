One of the largest tree plantings is in full swing in Ellinikon, according to an announcement by Lamda Developement. In particular, in collaboration with specialized landscape developers and Greek nurseries, Lamda is creating temporary spaces that will host more than 2,000 trees during construction. These trees, which are located within the project area where work has already started or will start, will be transplanted to the Metropolitan Park and the common areas of the new green city.

Green environment

It is noted that the company has already started the transplantations from the Experience Park, where the green natural environment was further strengthened with the transplanting of 80 trees, the planting of an additional 100 new trees, reaching a total of 900 trees and approximately 80,000 plants belonging to Mediterranean varieties. Plants and soil texture were selected based on local climate, site conditions and their ability to hold water, as stormwater management and conservation is vital to the urban environment.

At the same time, dozens of new trees were planted in the area where the works for the construction of the building for the disabled are being carried out. All these trees, including olives, carobs, Judas trees and others of Greek origin, match the environment and the vegetation of the area, are large in size and have a height of up to 6 meters. Their height and volume creates a green zone around the space where the building for the disabled will be erected so as not to burden the neighboring residential area.