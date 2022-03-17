“We are supporting the middle class, which our party considers the backbone of society and the economy,” said Infrastructure Minister Costas Karamanlis when asked by public broadcaster ERT about rising prices and relief measures.

Mr. Karamanlis reminded that the Prime Minister yesterday stressed that they are not horizontal measures but aimed at vulnerable households and small and medium enterprises and reminded the proposal of Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the European Council for joint action.

“Let’s hope that Europe has learned from the mistakes of the past. The EU “gives 1 billion euros a day for natural gas to Russia and we say that a common strategy and solution must be found,” said the Minister of Infrastructure, among other things.

Patras – Pyrgos highway: Construction sites are starting

Mr. Karamanlis spoke about criminal negligence by the previous government and assured that a large part of the highway will be ready at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

Thessaloniki Metro: The target for opening at the end of 2022 does not change

“Enormous delays and unbelievable appeals may cause unforeseen events, but the infrastructure is 85% ready and we will be judged by whether we keep the schedules,” said Mr. Karamanlis, adding that “we overcame issues of antiquities at the Venizelos station after a political confrontation.”

Piraeus – Airport Metro link

We are planning for three metro terminals so that the largest port is connected to the largest airport in Attica in 45 minutes, said the Minister of Infrastructure.