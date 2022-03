Strongly declining trends are currently prevailing in the domestic stock market.

The General Price Index fell by 1.75%, to 858.05 points, with a turnover of 64 million euros.

The majority of shares also fall. Analytically, 83 record losses, 28 move upwards and 16 remain unchanged.

The banking sector is under pressure, while OTE and Titan, on the other hand, are rising, in the wake of the announcement of its financial results.