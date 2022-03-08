Preparations and coordination ahead of an informal session of the European Council in Versailles this week

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday afternoon participated in an urgent teleconference with other European leaders, convened by EU Council president Charles Michel, that focused on preparations and coordination ahead of an informal session of the European Council in Versailles this week.

