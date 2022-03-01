The Russian embassy posted on Twitter talking about a Nazi battalion that uses as a shield of civilians in Mariupol, Ukraine and launches an attack against ethnic Greeks. He even refers to the dead in the village of Sartana as an example of these attacks with Grad missiles.

He even refers to what a Greek expatriate reports on the SKAI television station, and adds that the West is training Nazis in the region, while he claims that Russia will put an end to it.

The post of the Russian embassy

Now the Nazi Azov Battalion is terrorizing the people of Mariupol, hiding behind the backs of civilians, and killing Ukrainians of Greek descent, as in Sartana, with Grad missiles.