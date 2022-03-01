Hundreds of people gathered in central Athens’ Syntagma Square – across from Parliament – on Tuesday afternoon to rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in solidarity to the Ukrainian people.

The rally included many Ukrainian expatriates living in Greece, but also Greek citizens.

Ukrainian protesters sang the country’s national anthem and shouted out rally cries hailing those defending the country.

Among those in the protest rally were Athens Mayor Costas Bakoyannis and Deputy Tourism Mnister Sofia Zacharaki.