With Coca Cola plunging 7%, the Greek stock market can not get the defenses it needs to hold its support, with the general index now in the zone of 870 points.

In particular, the general index recorded losses of 2.51% at 869.23 points, with a turnover already close to 50 million euros.

The main and – as everything shows – the only reason for the big fall of the markets, not only of the ATHEX but also of the European ones, are the extensions of the western sanctions in Russia, which will gradually begin to be reflected in the leading indicators of the economy. And in a vulnerable economy like Greece, the impact is likely to leave its mark.

Of course, what matters, and as many analysts point out, is that the European Union will step up its economic support programs in order to reduce the impact of the unrest.

Greece has already received its positive preliminary assessment for the first payment request, amounting to 3.6 billion euros, which it submitted under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0”. Thus, it is in the final stretch for the disbursement, within April, of the first installment of “Greece 2.0”.

In terms of securities, Coca Cola recorded losses of 7.61%, with Piraeus being at -6.50% and Aegean, Eurobank, Alpha Bank, National Bank, Lambda, EYDAP, Viochalko, PPC and PPA being above -2%. On the other hand, Jumbo, Sarantis and OPAP are moving slightly upwards, with OTE gaining 1.74%.