A “Viva Wallet” model for Greece’s more outward-looking and ambitious “new generation” companies was played up on Wednesday by Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, during his tour of the Athens-based fintech multinational and weeks after JP Morgan purchased 49 percent of its share capital.
Hatzidakis especially played up Viva Wallet’s use of stock options and performance bonuses for its work force. The use of stock options, in fact, was one of the reforms passed by the Mitsotakis government since 2019.
Along with Manpower Employment Organization (OAED) director Spyros Protopsaltis, the minister also met with the company’s founders and top management.