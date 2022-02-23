Energy security and the regional and global situation in the sector dominated talks in Bucharest on Wednesday between the relevant Greek and Romanian energy ministers, a meeting emanating from the Greek prime minister’s official visit to the country.

Among others, Costas Skrekas and Virgil Popescu discussed bilateral cooperation in the natgas sector, completion of the IGB pipeline and the near-completion LNG offshore terminal near the port of Alexandroupolis, in the northeast Aegean.

As expected, the tenuous situation in Ukraine and the global energy crisis were also discussed.

The Greek side also presented Popescu with the plan to connect the electricity grids of Greece and Egypt via a submarine cable, a project eyed as supplying mostly “green-produced” power from North Africa to Greece and on to the rest of Europe.

Additionally, interest by Greek companies in investing in Romania’s growing energy market was also cited.