The “alarm” for the criticality of the situation, in relation to the coronavirus, was sounded by the doctor and researcher, and Chief of the Human Retrovirus Section of the National Cancer Institute George Pavlakis, talking about a “risk” that Greek society is taking, proceeding to the lifting of restrictive measures.

Dr. Pavlakis, speaking to SKAI tv, and referring to the current epidemiological picture, pointed out that “despite the announcements that everything is decreasing, 70-100 deaths and 20,000 cases are recorded daily, a fact that shows, as he said, that the virus has a free range to infect and continue to expand “.

“Every day the virus finds vulnerable people who will end up in the hospital,” he noted.

In fact, he stressed that “1/4 of the people who lose their lives, in too many societies, are economically active, under 65 years old. It’s not just those on their 90s who are dying,” he said.

Golden balance

As he said, the “golden balance” must be found, as “opening everything” sends the wrong message. “We are not under normal conditions,” he stressed, while he sounded the alarm over children, which account for 1/3 of infections.

At the same time, he warned of the possibility of the emergence of a new strain, given the high viral load. “There is no guarantee that there will be no new strain,” he noted, referring to a possible summer “wave”.

“If there is a new strain, there will be a summer wave,” he underlined.

In fact, according to Dr. Pavlakis, Greece will be vulnerable to the next wave. After all, as he stressed, “the coronavirus will remain for the next 10 years and we do not know if it will be milder”.

At this stage, he said, the coronavirus is “much worse than the flu, it has not been ‘tamed’”.

He referred to the remnants of the virus left in both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated, noting that there are “people who can even if they get a fourth dose, can still find themselves in the hospital or intubated.”