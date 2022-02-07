The construction of a new unit for the production and bottling of water and soft drinks was announced by the Continental Bottling Industry SA. (VIKOS SA).

The new – state-of-the-art industrial plant in Kalpaki of the Municipality of Pogonio, includes two production lines (glass and can), of the leading German company KRONES, according to a relevant announcement.

This is a significant development investment of 22 million euros which strengthens the business footprint, but also the productive capacity of the Vikos company. The new facility comes after the completion of another large investment plan, amounting to 25 million euros, in the last five years and is a continuation of the methodical strategy of development and development that the company consistently follows.

Production capacity

The new unit has the capacity to produce 42,000 aluminum cans per hour and 20,000 glass bottles per hour. The new production is added to the existing one (359,000 per hour) reaching the total capacity of the company at 421,000 bottles per hour, which makes it a leader in the country.

The new unit is expected to be completed and put into operation by next September, as construction and technical work is in full swing.

The new facility will occupy 8,800 sq.m. (brewery, bottling plant, storage and auxiliary spaces) and with the completion of the new unit the total area of ​​the company’s building facilities will exceed 87,000 sq.m.

The new investments consolidate the company’s leading position in the industry, as it significantly strengthens its production dynamics and at the same time expands its product range, creating new possibilities and opportunities. Besides, VIKOS SA has managed to grow continuously, with “dynamic flow”, investing steadily in quality and innovation, creating new jobs and contributing to the regional development of Epirus.