The ongoing investigation of police officers of the Property Protection Department of the Thessaloniki Security Directorate led to the investigation of other cases of fraud involving a 55-year-old woman, who was arrested last July, when she cheated a 24-year-old by pretending to be a tax officer.

Specifically, as it was revealed, the 55-year-old, during the period from 2016 to July 2021, in 21 cases managed through the same methodology to extract the total amount of 77,390 euros, while the additional expected benefit from the attempts is at about 40,000 euros.

It is recalled that the 55-year-old had managed to extract the amount of 10,000 euros from the 24-year-old as well as various personal documents in order to allegedly mediate for his employment in a public body.