As of today, about 300,000 citizens are losing the privileges from the vaccination certificate, who, while they have been vaccinated with two doses, did not proceed to a third dose.

As a result, as of today, the certificate is revoked for these citizens, with the result that certain restrictions will be restored.

The consequences

It is worth noting that the loss of the vaccination certificate implies the inability to enter indoor places of entertainment and recreation. while civil servants will have to take a test, which they will pay for themselves before going to work, while the same measure is expected to apply to private employees.