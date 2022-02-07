The online Super Market sector continues to grow at a rapid pace in our country, as in 2021 there was a 56% increase in the value of online sales compared to 2020. The total value of purchases from online Super Markets reached € 255 million in retail prices including VAT, according to Convert Group estimates. In fact, if one calculates the annual online turnover of € 45M in 2019, within a 2-year period, a total increase of 467% in the value of the Online Super Market sector has been recorded.



These data and many more valuable findings are included in the annual report published today by Convert Group.

7 of the 9 key players, and all delivery platforms that work with the Online Super Market are included in the eRetail Audit sample, representing 88% of the total market turnover.

The research also captures the ever-changing environment regarding the players of the online Super Market in our country. In addition to 8 well-known retailers with the large physical network and the electronic platform efresh.gr, several local players are now active, but mainly 8 quick delivery platforms that develop their own logistics hubs within cities with an area of ​​200-300 sq.m.



Regarding the categories that increased in value (€) of online shopping during the study period, the following changes are noted: + 101% in pet products, + 84% in bakery products, + 76% in beverages, + 75% in cosmetics and toiletries, + 69% in stationery and cleaning supplies, + 68% in fresh foods, + 67% in frozen foods, + 64% in packaged foods and + 51% in care products and foods for babies and children .



In addition, the fresh food category accounted for 34% of the industry’s annual sales, in contrast to the pet products category, which, while growing faster than the previous year, accounted for only 1% of the value of annual sales of the industry.



Throughout the year, the average consumer bought 36.9 products in each of their orders, spending € 78.20 including VAT. About 14 of these products belong to the category of Fresh Foods. The decrease recorded in the number of products included in each order, together with the simultaneous increase in total orders, confirms the tendency of consumers to process smaller and more frequent orders from the online channel. In fact, online orders often seem to be complementary to the physical visit of consumers to the Super Market, which confirms the most familiarity and preference of consumers to the online channel. [Table 5]



In terms of marketing channels, 39% of the value of orders comes from direct visits to Online Super Markets (ie consumers enter the site’s email address directly or have saved it in their bookmarks), an increase of 9 percentage points compared to 2020. Direct visits are now the channel with the greatest impact on consumers for 2021. At the same time, in the present survey, a total decrease of 4 percentage points compared to the previous year is recorded in the orders that came from Google ads (26% ) but also organic results (17%).

Desktops & laptops dominated in 2021 with 65% of orders in the Online Super Market being processed by them, reaffirming once again the effects of the work-from-home trend on consumer shopping habits. In addition, Monday is still the most popular day for ordering, with the hours 09: 00-12: 00 in the morning gathering the most purchases on the online channel.