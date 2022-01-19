Five scholarships for postgraduate studies in fields related to the shipping industry are announced again this year by the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association.

Specifically:

– The Hellenic Shipowners Association, in memory of the late President Antonios Chandris, grants a scholarship to universities in the Member States of the European Union outside Greece (including Great Britain), amounting to 10,000 Euros. The scholarship concerns the academic year 2021 – 2022.

– Also, the Hellenic Shipowners Association in the memory of the late Member of Ioannis A. Angelikoussis, grants scholarships to universities in the Member States of the European Union outside Greece (including Great Britain), amounting to 10,000 Euros. The scholarship concerns the academic year 2021 – 2022.

– The company NEPTUNE LINES in memory of its founder, Nikolaos Travlos, grants a scholarship through the Hellenic Shipowners Association, to Universities of the European Union outside Greece (including Great Britain), amounting to 10,000 Euros for the academic year 2022-2023.

– Mrs. Irini Daifa, in memory of Stavros A. Daifas, grants a scholarship through the Hellenic Shipowners Association, to Universities of the European Union member states outside Greece (including Great Britain), amounting to 15,000 US Dollars for the academic year 2021 – 2022.

– Finally, the company “Exhibitions Poseidonia SA” grants a scholarship for the academic year 2022 – 2023 through the Hellenic Shipowners Association to Universities of the European Union (including Greece) and the United Kingdom, amounting to 10,000 Euros.

For the required conditions, the supporting documents that must be submitted by Friday 15 April 2022 and for other relevant information, those interested can contact the Secretariat of the EUE (responsible Mr. Prasinou, at 210 4291159 – 65).

The relevant announcements can be found on the Hellenic Shipowners Association website: www.ugs.gr