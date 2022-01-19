Greek universities (despite persistent efforts to discredit them by hooded vandals or extremist politicians), finally began the long “journey” of internationalization, driven by their high scientific work and -of course- the Greek “brand”.

National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) and the University of Athens are already organizing collaborations (at a high level and joint degrees the first and a joint teaching program the second) with two major American universities: Columbia and Harvard.

The biggest “news”, however, comes from the joint initiative, that will soon be announced by the Athens University of Economics and Business (AOP), the NTUA, the Research University Institute of Communication and Computer Systems (EPISEV) of the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering. of the same Foundation, the Democritus Research Institute and the “Athena” research center.

This collaboration will give the “marketing” of science, as it will aim to gather and utilize the research results of its five partners. The five universities and research centers thus join forces by establishing a joint “office” and in fact have already submitted a relevant proposal for funding in relevant programs of the Ministry of Development.

The aim will be to support the spin off companies that can now be created by the five partners with the new legislation that has been passed on the subject, to promote the results of the research but also to be the “bridge” of scientists with society and industry.

At the same time, at the level of activity of Greek universities that are now moving intensively towards their collaborations with other major Institutions abroad, the University of Athens will soon start a joint teaching program on immigration issues with Harvard University and Chan School, while the NTUA, One step ahead, it is working with Columbia to issue joint degrees.

The University of Athens, according to its representatives, aims to offer opportunities for joint teaching and learning by uniting its academic community with that of the Harvard Chan School, so as to give to academics and students, who are themselves refugees and forced migrants. , to participate with appropriate financial support in cooperation and to introduce innovative perspectives in the development of applied migration research (eg by exploring effective support strategies for unaccompanied minor migrants, reorganizing the priorities of immigration management policy, etc.).

Thus, the two Institutions through their cooperation will organize an intensive summer school for refugee and immigration studies, lasting three weeks, which will combine lectures, seminars and field work in an interdisciplinary curriculum that will cover law, politics, medicine and communication dimensions of existing regional migration flows and patterns.

NTUA and Columbia

On the other hand, the agreement between Columbia University (CU) and the National Technical University of Athens for the dual degree is progressing. The signing ceremony took place via video conference, in the presence of delegations from the two universities, which were attended by representatives of the administrations and faculties from both sides. The two Institutions have agreed to establish a dual degree program which, upon successful completion, leads to the award of two degrees: the postgraduate degree in various engineering specialties from the CU and the diploma (integrated master) in various disciplines from the NTUA. For students starting their enrollment at NTUA, the program is expected to be completed in 10 semesters, including 8 semesters at NTUA and 2 semesters at CU. For students starting their CU enrollment (for a Master’s degree), the program is expected to be completed in 4 semesters, including 2 semesters at the CU and 2 semesters at the NTUA.

The implementation of the double degree program will start on a pilot basis, with a small number of students, who will be selected based on their performance in studies. Covering the total cost of studies – study and living – will require funding from multiple sources, which is currently sought after.