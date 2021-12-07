ATHEX-listed Alpha Bank drained 300 million euros from the markets on Tuesday with the issuance of a two-year senior preferred bond, with a callable right set for 12 months.

The issue is part of the Greek systemic banking group’s effort to improve its own capital index to 26 percent by 2025, based on the Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL) directive.

The issue is the third in 2021.

Specifically, the bank raised 500 million euros through a Tier II bond, and another 500 million euros through senior preferred securities.

The bond yield reached 3.265 percent.