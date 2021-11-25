‘The new outdoor area of ​​the River West shopping and entertainment center has opened its doors to the public. The River West Open, as mentioned in the relevant announcement, is dominated by green and running water that surrounds all its areas, according to a relevant announcement. There are already selected restaurants along the banks of the artificial river, and very soon they will be fully operational. In the area there is a green amphitheater, waterfall and model playground as well as new state-of-the-art stores of branded chains of sports, technology, household items and toys.

In particular, the new Decathlon store operates with clothes and accessories for 80 sports in an area of ​​5,000 sq.m., the Moustakas store with an area of ​​4,500 sq.m. Also the restaurants & cafes KFC, Flocafé, School Pizza Bar, Lukumades, Apola Souvlaki are among the restaurants that will operate at the River West Open.

Total investment

The expansion of River West, a total investment of 30 million euros by Noval Property of the Viohalco Group is one of the largest investments made in the industry to date, creating more than 250 new jobs. The expansion of River West is a continuation of its extremely successful course, which, in its 10 years of operation, gathers more than 5.6 million visitors a year, while the occupancy of the existing leased spaces reaches 100%.

Noval Property is the second largest Greek real estate manager based on the value of its investment real estate portfolio. Noval Property’s real estate portfolio, which includes 42 properties, mainly in Greece and, selectively, in Bulgaria, consists of office buildings, shopping malls, hotels and former industrial buildings with a total built-up area of ​​453,000 sq.m. about. Noval Property is a subsidiary of Viohalco in the real estate industry.