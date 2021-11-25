The new FAGE plant will finally be built in the Netherlands after the failed attempt of the dairy industry, of interests of the Filippou family, to create a new production unit in Luxembourg.

The company said in a statement that the plant is to be built in the Riegmeer Hoogeveen business park in the Netherlands and an option contract for a 15-hectare plot with the municipality of Hoogeveen has already signed.

The company points out that the new plant will initially contribute an additional 40,000 tons of yogurt capacity per year and create 250 full-time jobs. For its creation, the dairy industry estimates that it will invest 150 million euros.

“We work closely with, among others, NOM (www.nvnom.com), the NFIA (www.investinholland.com), the province of Drenthe (www.provincie.drenthe.nl), the waterfront (Waterschap Drents Overijsselse Delta www .wdodelta.nl), WMD (www.wmd.nl), NV RENDO (www.rendogroep.nl) and the municipality of Hoogeveen (www.hoogeveen.nl) for the realization of our new production unit, which we expect will operate in the second half of 2024” as is emphasized in the announcement.

It is recalled that after the failure of the project to create a new production unit in Luxembourg, the group, which maintains three production facilities – one in the US (Johnstown, New York) and two in Greece (Metamorfosi and Trikala) – continued to look for a suitable location in Western Europe to build a new plant to cover the markets mainly in the United Kingdom and Italy. The information from the beginning of the summer said that the company is focused on the markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.