An industrial action by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), the most powerful of all the unions in Greece’s coastal shipping sector, will conclude at 6 a.m. on Friday, following an announcement that its leadership will meet with ferryboat operators’ (SEEN) representatives on Tuesday to discussion a new collective bargaining agreement.

According to information gleaned by ot.gr, a majority of PNO board members, 9 to 5, voted to suspend the strike on Thursday, ahead of contacts with the employers’ side.