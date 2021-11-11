The possibility of taking further measures for the unvaccinated was left open by the Minister of Health Thanos Plevris, clarifying that there will be neither general measures, nor local lockdowns.

At the same time, he made it clear that if no solution is found with private doctors within the week, the draft plan will be activated next week.

Speaking to ERT, the Minister of Health pointed out that the Commission will meet in the coming days in order to take further measures next week.

He clarified that any measure taken will not affect the normalcy of the vaccinated.

“The possibility of further measures is open,” he said, adding that “there will be no general measures or local lockdowns. We are talking about normality in those who have been vaccinated, because they do not get seriously ill, and more restrictions of normality in the unvaccinated, not punitive “.

Asked if special measures for supermarkets have been put on the “table”, he explained that the discussion is more general, there has been no specialization.

The health system is under pressure because the economy is open, the minister said, stressing that the next two months will be difficult.

He also stressed that if the vaccine did not exist, the hospitalization of patients with coronavirus would be 4 times or 5 times.

At the same time, he sent a clear message about the orders of private doctors to fall in in the “battle” against the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister informed that he and his deputy minister, Mina Gaga, had contacts with the Medical Associations yesterday in order to make an effort to find a solution to the problem.

A solution must be found within the current week, otherwise “the mobilization plan will be activated from next week”.

He opined, however, that “the positions will not be filled voluntarily”.

He clarified that the measure will concern special categories, ie areas such as Northern Greece where the situation is very aggravated.

“The plan will be extended where needed,” he said.

He admitted that “the measure is not to his liking” but spoke of necessity.

“They do not want us to exhaust the health professionals,” he said, adding that the ministry is asking them to join the effort even part-time so that their clinics can operate.

“The agreement is fully activated in Thessaly and Northern Greece, while there is planning for Athens as well,” he noted, and on Monday there will be “a complete list of beds that we may need in Greece.”

Regarding the intubation of patients outside ICUs, he said that in such cases ambulance service EKAB is informed and transports patients “to another city or another health district”.