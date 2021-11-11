The Provisional Ranking Tables for a total of 160 investment projects subject to the development law 4399/2016 were announced by the Ministry of Development and Investment, following nos. 56673 / 20-05-2021 (Β ‘2143) and 56672 / 20-05-2021 (Β΄2142) decisions of the Deputy Minister of Development and Investment Nikos Papathanasis.

According to an announcement by the ministry, these investment plans fall under the “General Entrepreneurship” and “Small Very Small Enterprises” schemes, according to the amounts of aid allocated to the General Directorate of Private Investments for the year 2021.

It is noted that the completion of the evaluation process and the posting of the provisional tables took only 3 months compared to the 24 months that was valid until recently, a fact that is due to the interventions that we constantly promote to speed up the procedures.

The amount of the grant

The total amount of the grant, the leasing subsidy and the subsidy of the cost of the employment created exceeds 302 million euros and the aid in the form of tax exemption exceeds 67 million euros.

Specifically:

The 7th cycle of the “General Entrepreneurship” scheme includes 41 investment projects.

The total amount of the grant, the leasing subsidy and the subsidy of the cost of the created employment amounts to 51,318,241.02 euros and the total amount of the aid in the form of tax exemptions amounts to 67,100,590.91 euros .

The 5th cycle of the “Small and Very Small Enterprises” scheme includes 119 investment projects.

The total amount of the grant, the leasing subsidy and the subsidy of the cost of the created employment amounts to the amount of 251,210,348.64 euros and no aid is required in the form of tax exemption.

The Minister of Development and Investment Mr. Adonis Georgiadis stated: “It is a great success for the Ministry of Development and Investment but what the main thing is, is the great success for the progress of the Greek economy that in the last cycle of preparation of the temporary tables of the Development Law from 24 to 3 months. With the speed we want to give to the investments, we will contribute decisively to the development of the Greek economy, to the creation of new jobs and to the help of the state to the companies to complete their vision “.

The Deputy Minister of Development and Investment, Mr. Nikos Papathanasis, stated: “With reforms, we are increasingly reducing the time of inclusion of investment plans in the Development Law. With the new bill for the improvement of the investment environment that accelerates the procedures throughout the Territory and the new Development Law “Greece – Strong Development”, we aim at the evaluation of all investments to be included within 70 days. We are continuing the fight to reduce bureaucracy, while strengthening entrepreneurship and increasing employment. ”

You can find the ranking tables posted on the website www.ependyseis.gr. In the next period, the process of examining the objections and the issuance of the final tables for the two aid schemes will follow.