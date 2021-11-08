The establishment of a subsidiary in Greece under the name i4 Energy was announced by MAS SA. active in the design and development of power and energy management systems.

More specifically, “i4Energy” will undertake the commercial exploitation of the innovative software “ACROSS Digital Energy Ecosystem” of MAS SA, a pioneering digital ecosystem specially developed for the energy sector, which offers vertical solutions to meet its requirements for the fourth industrial revolution. The goal of the new company is to provide integrated solutions, both in hardware and software that holistically cover the business management of electricity producers and consumers. “I4 Energy” is staffed with specialized personnel in order to be able to offer a full range of solutions in early 2022 in:

1. Generation Management / VPPs for the automatic management of portfolios of complex technologies and geographical distribution.

2. Energy & Market Management for integrated energy planning with forecasting, costing and energy clearance tools according to the target model.

3. Prosumer Management where it will integrate unified algorithms for building load management, electric vehicle charging and V2G for the application of Demand-Response in the balancing market.

The parent company MAS aims at the further development of the digital ecosystem “ACROSS”, increasing the company’s investment in research and development of new services. “ACROSS” combines cutting-edge technologies in an innovative backend that provides native power & energy management logic, Smart grid Integration and IoT compatibility. The technology of “ACROSS” provides real-time data collection and processing, with powerful algorithms, the use of artificial intelligence, as well as integrated logic management of energy facilities, providing best industry practices for business adaptation to modern market needs.