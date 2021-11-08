The government has stated that it is “open” to additional new measures and adjustments for supermarkets in case this is required, said the government spokesman, Giannis Economou in the briefing of political reporters, emphasizing that the situation is dynamic and the data are constantly evaluated.

Asked whether the government is considering a “lockdown on the unvaccinated”, Mr Economou stressed that “whatever measures needed to deal with the pandemic have been taken”.

He ruled out vaccination for food service workers, saying it was not the case in any other country.