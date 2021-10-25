The new Chinese ambassador to Greece Xiao Juncheng sent the message that there are “great opportunities and broad prospects for the development of Greek-Sino relations”, in an interview with AMNA news agency . The 16th Ambassador of China to Greece, who arrived in our country a month ago, states that he is fascinated by the warmth and sincerity of the Greek people and the ancient Greek culture, but also determined to do what he can to promote what has been agreed between the two countries, to make new progress and to bring Greek-Chinese relations to a new high level.

Regarding the current level of Greek-Chinese relations, he points out that during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Greece in 2019, the two countries inaugurated a new era with the signing of the joint statement on Strengthening the Overall Strategic Partnership.

Capturing in more detail the field of Greek-Chinese relations, Xiao Juncheng focuses on the China-Greece Year of Culture and Tourism, deepening the construction of the One Road One Road Initiative and the China-China Land and Sea Expressway. Eastern Europe, “which will strengthen the position of Greece as a freight hub”, as well as on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2020, aiming to become a new starting point for further enrichment of the Overall Strategic Partnership.

Chinese companies are eager to invest in Greece

At the same time, he conveyed the message that international investors, including the Chinese, are optimistic about the growth prospects of Greece and that Chinese companies are eager to invest in our country.

Regarding Greek exports to China, Xiao Juncheng notes that there is a strong upward trend with broad prospects. In particular, he pointed out that in 2020 they increased by 6.6%, while in the first half of 2021 Greek exports to China increased by 43.2%. Reflecting this trend, the ambassador says that China wants more high quality Greek products to enter its market, with special reference to Kozani saffron, olive oil, red wine and dairy products. In fact, he believes that new opportunities are created for the export of many Greek products to China with the China-EU Agreement on Geographical Indications, which entered into force in March.

Regarding the image of Greece as a tourist destination, he characterized it as a magnet for the Chinese with its long history and culture, the beautiful natural landscape and its simple but full of life people. In addition, he expressed his country’s desire to deepen bilateral tourism cooperation.

Greece can play important role in developing China-EU overall strategic partnership

Furthermore, he made special reference to Sino-European relations. He pointed out that Greek-Chinese relations are an important part of them and that Greece can play an important role in the development of the overall China-EU strategic partnership.

Finally, a special mention was made by the Chinese ambassador to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, for which there are 100 days left until their beginning. With the motto “Together for a common future”, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will transmit to humanity the hope of a world based on mutual aid, mutual support and concern for others. “This is a world where we will all walk together in the future.” This is China’s interpretation of the Olympics. He even emphasized that the values ​​of Olympism – unity, peace, friendship, justice and progress – are an important contribution of Greek culture.