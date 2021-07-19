Another electric bus, the fifth in a row, European technology 12m Irizar ie tram, makes test routes on line 2 Pagrati-Kypseli.

This is the Irizar ie tram of Irizar e-mobility, which is a subsidiary of the Irizar Group based in Spain. The car came to Greece through the Sarakakis Business Group and has been leased to OSY SA for a period of 4 weeks.

This morning it will be at the Rouf depot and will make a short test trip in the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Costas Karamanlis.

It is reminded that the test operations of the electric vehicles are part of the invitation of the Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport to the manufacturers in order to determine, under real conditions, the possibilities of the vehicles in view of the tender for the complete renewal of the fleet of vehicles with new technology environmentally friendly buses. and the passenger public.

Travel with a positive environmental footprint is a key goal of the Ministry of Transport in order to improve the daily lives of citizens in urban centers.

The Irizar ie tram bus is a purely 100% zero-emission electric bus, fully equipped with the technology of the Irizar Group in its electronic parts, communication, and charging systems. It has the appearance of a tram that combines the large capacity, ease of access and the interior design of a tram with the flexibility of a city bus.

Irizar ie tram technology optimizes the flow of energy between the various systems involved in power supply, such as propulsion, battery storage, EBS, and ancillary equipment.

High density and long life lithium ion batteries are the product of the LTO (Lithium Titanate) family. The modern 230 kW permanent magnet motor is sufficient to meet operational requirements. The Hispacold climate control system, specially designed for zero-emission electric vehicles, offers the perfect balance between the thermal comfort of the passengers and the energy optimization that Irizar receives for its electric vehicle. Accessibility and passenger flow are further enhanced by up to four sliding doors, integrated low floor, seat layout, wide aisle interior distribution, wheelchair seating, audio request information, installation of ticket validation devices, the design of the driving seat and the comfortable and easy access.