Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoglu in Athens on Monday, May 31, 2021, as officially announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The announcement said talks between the two sides would focus on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Diplomatic sources of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs note that Nikos Dendias is expected to host an informal dinner with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday, May 30th.

The Turkish Foreign Minister is expected earlier on Sunday, as he plans to pay a private visit to Thrace.

