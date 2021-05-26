A multi-page tribute to Tinos is featured in the Italian magazine In Viaggio, this month, including photographic material and information about the island, highlighting the diversity of its tourism product, as emphasized in an announcement of the municipality.

The tribute came after a journalistic trip to the island organized by the Italian tourism service.

In Viaggio is considered one of the most popular travel magazines in Italy.

It is published every month and contains information about various destinations including their attractions, accommodation, gastronomy and how to access them.

The “Muse of the Aegean” enchanted the Italian tourism professionals in the online workshop “Welcome to Greece (Benvenuti in Grecia)” which was also organized by the Hellenic Tourism Organization office of Italy.

The representatives of the municipality had a series of online meetings through the island kiosk at the exhibition, where a virtual character (avatar) spoke to visitors in real time with life-like sound.