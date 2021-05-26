The signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation with the aim of creating an International Center for Marine Technology & Innovation between the South Aegean Region, Cisco, and ONEX, on Thursday, May 27, at the Athens Concert Hall, in the presence of representatives of the government and the consular authorities, is of strategic importance for the future of the South Aegean and the country in general.

The creation of the International Center for Marine Technology & Innovation on the island of Syros was announced last December by global IT giant CISCO in collaboration with ONEX Neorion Shipyards, which aims to provide businesses with a wide range of technological tools to enhance their economic as well as environmental sustainability.

Given the great know-how, experience and leading position of Greece in the Shipping industry and realizing that the digital transformation in the Shipping sector is lagging behind, compared to other sectors, CISCO and ONEX gladly welcomed the decision of the South Aegean Region to participate through its Development Organization as a co-founder and facilitator in the establishment of this Center. The trilateral collaboration will be sealed on May 27, 2021 at 14:30 at the Athens Concert Hall with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation and the establishment of the Technology Center, by G. Hatzimarkos, Regional Governor of the South Aegean, A. Tsimpoukis, General Manager of Cisco Greece , Cyprus, Malta, and Portugal and P. Xenocostas, President and CEO of ONEX Neorion Shipyards

Greece is a traditional force in maritime activity both commercially and defensively, and in the new digital age it will be distinguished for its openness to innovative ideas, technological achievements, exchange, creation and transmission of know-how, and especially through the encouragement of such initiatives by joint private and public companies, Greek and foreign. Soon, the International Center for Marine Technology & Innovation will not only be a mainstay of Managed Services Offerings, but will also be a maritime innovation hub, with technology development plans that will change the field through an ecosystem of digital associates, academic institutions, research associates, Start-up companies, which will be an important step for the future of a company, its customers and the shipping industry in general.

The Governor of the South Aegean, during a press conference, stated in this regard:

“We join forces in a strategic partnership with CISCO and ONEX. Next Thursday at the Concert Hall we will sign a deal which has to do with the future of our islands, and how we believe it will become better and brighter. We want to have a hub in our islands in which, start-up companies, fresh ideas from the brilliant minds of young scientists who until yesterday were looking for ways abroad, will find in Greece the environment that will allow them to design, implement their ideas and to create innovative IT applications related to the maritime economy. And we, as a Region, will not only be spectators of developments but we will shape development.”