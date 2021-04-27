The first flights of TUI Germany to Greece for this season start on May 14 with destinations in Crete and the Western Peloponnese.

The first flight will be out bound for Heraklion from Hannover , while five more flights are planned to Crete from Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Frankfurt.

On May 15, TUI Fly will fly to Kos, Rhodes, and Corfu.

The TUI program from Hannover includes 3,000 accommodations in 21 Greek islands. These include six Robinson and TUI Magic Life Clubs in Crete, Rhodes, Kos, and the Western Peloponnese.

According to TUI Germany CEO Marek Andyszak, the Greek islands, like last year, are in great demand, and – therefore – he is urging Germans to plan their vacation and hurry to book their vacation soon. “Once the borders open, popular hotels will close quickly,” Marek said.

He added that with vaccinations continuing throughout June, and through priority vaccination of tourism workers, holiday resorts, and a green digital passport, the foundations have been laid for a good holiday season.