Travelling #cats Fuku-Chan& Daikichi have been all over #Japan with their owner Daisuke Nagasawa, who runs a tech company Meow-ndering moggies! Kitties Fuku-Chan & Daikichi go everywhere with their travelling businessman owner – who pulls them along in a converted baby pushchair pic.twitter.com/Q7Eb1RalPI

Ο Daisuke μοιράζεται τις περιπέτειές τους στο Instagram και το Twitter, ξεσηκώνοντας τα social media!

TRAVELING CATS FROM JAPAN

Felines usually do not like long trips, but these two cats from Japan are an exception. 49-year-old Daisuke Nagasawa has been traveling with his two cats named Daikichi and Fuku-Chan for the past few years. pic.twitter.com/FXnh4QaLmC

